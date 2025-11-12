Five home offices so good that every work day will feel like a holiday (well, probably)
Five years on from the Pandemic, millions of us are still working from home much of the time — and thus the appeal of a home office is as strong as ever. They don't much nicer than these.
Toby Keel
A study where work won't even feel like work — £1.6 million
Rochfords, a seven-bedroom, newly extended Grade II*-listed manor in the Essex village of Wormingford, has a prestigious past. The house’s name derives from Roger de Rocheford of the 13th century and the Everards, a family linked to the 18th-century textile industry, owned it at one point; Modernist architect H. T. (Jim) Cadbury-Brown was born there in 1913.
The most recent owners have a room that's a snug-slash-office, complete with historic stone fireplace. It's beautifully decorated and cosily furnished; once the work is done, comfy chairs await.
Also on the ground floor, a dining hall boasts roll-moulded joists and an inglenook fireplace and the drawing room features dual-aspect windows. Outside, there are 2¼ acres of partly moated, landscaped grounds and an outbuilding. The orchard incorporates apple, pear and plum trees and a kitchen garden.
For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.
A study to provide divine inspiration — £725,000
The recently renovated The Old Church in Gloucestershire has a study with a difference — it is situated on a mezzanine area of the first floor, in sight of gatherings on the ground floor, but far enough away to allow for quiet contemplation when reading or working.
The altar screen of this former Methodist chapel forms a feature wall. The Grade II-listed Old Church’s master bedroom, like the study, is on the first floor and two further bedrooms and a snug are on the ground floor, where there is also a contemporary open-plan kitchen and sitting/dining area.
Outside, there is a timber deck, as well as lawns and mature trees and shrubs. The house is located in the sought-after Cotswolds village of Sheepscombe, with Cheltenham and Cirencester only 10 and 13 miles away respectively.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
For sale via Hamptons at £725,000 — see more details and pictures.
A study that's a bookworm's paradise — £850,000
Cassacawn Mill in Cornwall has a 14¾ft by 9½ft study with fitted bookshelves that fill half the room — even going over the doorway — and would be able to house a fairly substantial collection of classics, modern fiction or perhaps biographies if they better fit the bill.
‘The first time we saw Cassacawn Mill, it was a miserable November day with persistent rain and mist, but on our way home that day we both decided we had to have it,’ say the current sellers of this Grade II-listed cottage in the village of Blisland.
‘[It was] a very comfortable and tastefully extended house with the adjacent remains of a 17th-century mill holding a fascinating history, with the ancient leat and stable still in evidence.’
The new residents of Cassacawn Mill will find themselves not only with the office and the historic wonders mentioned by the vendors, but also four bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities, a bespoke fitted kitchen and a sun room that opens onto the garden, plus almost three acres of grounds.
For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.
A study for wannabe plutocrat — £1.475 million
A truly grand office needs space for a huge desk and appropriately massive chair — and that's just what the new owners of the £1.475 million Home Farmhouse in Hawkhurst, Kent, will get. This spacious study has plentiful bookshelves, and sits within a Grade II-listed detached house that will make home working an attractive proposition.
Coffee breaks will mean a trip to the show-stopping kitchen/breakfast room with its partly vaulted ceiling and open beam work.
The dining and drawing rooms bring more historical features to the party, with inglenook fireplaces, woodburning stoves and solid wood floors. Of the five bedrooms on the first floor, the principal benefits from a window that overlooks the gardens. In all, the house has about 3½ acres. A timber-frame outbuilding has a gym and workshop/store.
For sale via Batcheller Monkhouse — see more details and pictures.
A study for someone who's already a plutocrat — £15 million
The Portmore Estate is — as you've no doubt guessed by glancing at the price — one of the finest private-owned houses in Scotland, and the study is suitably grand. Looking like the sort of place where Phileas Fogg would sit down to plan a trip around the world, this room is so large that the generous desk in the corner all-but disappears as if it were a coffee table. Stuffed bookcases make it clear that this is a working space, rather than a disguised snug; though it is also a beautiful room for sitting by the fire with a glass of single malt. Paradise.
Oh yes: and the rest of the place isn't too shabby either.
Julie Harding is Country Life’s news and property editor. She is a former editor of Your Horse, Country Smallholding and Eventing, a sister title to Horse & Hound, which she ran for 11 years. Julie has a master’s degree in English and she grew up on a working Somerset dairy farm and in a Grade II*-listed farmhouse, both of which imbued her with a love of farming, the countryside and historic buildings. She returned to her Somerset roots 18 years ago after a stint in the ‘big smoke’ (ie, the south east) and she now keeps a raft of animals, which her long-suffering (and heroic) husband, Andrew, and four children, help to look after to varying degrees.
-
-
How many insects are there for every person on Earth (give or take a million) and other questions. It's the Country Life Quiz of the Day, November 12, 2025
Test your general knowledge in today's Country Life quiz.
By Country Life Published
-
Saltmoore hotel review: The place to stay that's woodland retreat, seaside hotel and spa sanctuary all in one
Saltmoore, on the North Yorkshire coast, has barely been open a year but is already earning recognition as one of the finest places to stay in Yorkshire. Toby Keel checked in.
By Toby Keel Published
-
A grand country house and 329-acre estate for sale at £1.89 million — and it's on the market for the first time in a quarter of a millennium
Arabella Youens takes a look at the beautiful Monreith House and Estate on the south-west coast of Scotland.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
A beautiful home on the outskirts of one of Scotland's prettiest market towns, and an easy commute to Edinburgh
Arabella Youens looks at Kirklands House, a wonderful old home set in five acres of charming gardens near Melrose.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
18 grand country homes, from £600k to £6 million, as seen in Country Life
Our regular look at the best homes to come to the market via Country Life this week include a house in a charming seaside village and a 17th century farmhouse.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Caveat renovator: The TV star, the writer and the salvation of a crumbling farmhouse
The actor, writer and comedian Robert Webb and his comedy writer wife Abigail Burdess embarked on a renovation project in 2019 which became far more than they imagined — and just as the job is at last complete, they've decided that it's the right time to put house on the market.
By Toby Keel Published
-
An Alpine hideaway on a Swiss mountaintop that's like something from the pages of a Gothic novel
A wonderful Baroque castle set amid gardens and woodland is for sale in one of Switzerland's most beautiful areas.
By Toby Keel Published
-
The beautiful part of Britain where £1 million still buys a grand period house and a swathe of unspoilt land
The Scottish Borders might just be the best value spot in Britain today, as Arabella Youens reports.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
A beautiful old farmhouse in 15 acres of breathtaking Scottish scenery, for sale at just £825,000
A wonderful country home with almost 15 acres of land has come up for sale at a price which will make urban dwellers question their life choices.
By Arabella Youens Published
-
A country house that was the set for one of the best-loved sitcoms of the 1980s is for sale, with 40,000sq ft of space, 39 bedrooms and almost endless potential
Lynford Hall, a vast neo-Jacobean house that's been everything from a country hotel to an agricultural college, has come to the market. Toby Keel tells its story.
By Toby Keel Published