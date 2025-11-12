Five home offices so good that every work day will feel like a holiday (well, probably)

(Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Rochfords, a seven-bedroom, newly extended Grade II*-listed manor in the Essex village of Wormingford, has a prestigious past. The house’s name derives from Roger de Rocheford of the 13th century and the Everards, a family linked to the 18th-century textile industry, owned it at one point; Modernist architect H. T. (Jim) Cadbury-Brown was born there in 1913.

The most recent owners have a room that's a snug-slash-office, complete with historic stone fireplace. It's beautifully decorated and cosily furnished; once the work is done, comfy chairs await.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jackson-Stops) (Image credit: Jackson-Stops)

Also on the ground floor, a dining hall boasts roll-moulded joists and an inglenook fireplace and the drawing room features dual-aspect windows. Outside, there are 2¼ acres of partly moated, landscaped grounds and an outbuilding. The orchard incorporates apple, pear and plum trees and a kitchen garden.

For sale via Jackson-Stops — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Hamptons)

The recently renovated The Old Church in Gloucestershire has a study with a difference — it is situated on a mezzanine area of the first floor, in sight of gatherings on the ground floor, but far enough away to allow for quiet contemplation when reading or working.

The altar screen of this former Methodist chapel forms a feature wall. The Grade II-listed Old Church’s master bedroom, like the study, is on the first floor and two further bedrooms and a snug are on the ground floor, where there is also a contemporary open-plan kitchen and sitting/dining area.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons) (Image credit: Hamptons)

Outside, there is a timber deck, as well as lawns and mature trees and shrubs. The house is located in the sought-after Cotswolds village of Sheepscombe, with Cheltenham and Cirencester only 10 and 13 miles away respectively.

For sale via Hamptons at £725,000 — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

Cassacawn Mill in Cornwall has a 14¾ft by 9½ft study with fitted bookshelves that fill half the room — even going over the doorway — and would be able to house a fairly substantial collection of classics, modern fiction or perhaps biographies if they better fit the bill.

‘The first time we saw Cassacawn Mill, it was a miserable November day with persistent rain and mist, but on our way home that day we both decided we had to have it,’ say the current sellers of this Grade II-listed cottage in the village of Blisland.

‘[It was] a very comfortable and tastefully extended house with the adjacent remains of a 17th-century mill holding a fascinating history, with the ancient leat and stable still in evidence.’

(Image credit: Fine & Country)

The new residents of Cassacawn Mill will find themselves not only with the office and the historic wonders mentioned by the vendors, but also four bedrooms, two with en-suite facilities, a bespoke fitted kitchen and a sun room that opens onto the garden, plus almost three acres of grounds.

For sale via Fine & Country — see more details and pictures.

A huge desk with a chair that's more throne than office space. (Image credit: Batcheller Monkhouse)

A truly grand office needs space for a huge desk and appropriately massive chair — and that's just what the new owners of the £1.475 million Home Farmhouse in Hawkhurst, Kent, will get. This spacious study has plentiful bookshelves, and sits within a Grade II-listed detached house that will make home working an attractive proposition.

Coffee breaks will mean a trip to the show-stopping kitchen/breakfast room with its partly vaulted ceiling and open beam work.

(Image credit: Batcheller Monkhouse)

The dining and drawing rooms bring more historical features to the party, with inglenook fireplaces, woodburning stoves and solid wood floors. Of the five bedrooms on the first floor, the principal benefits from a window that overlooks the gardens. In all, the house has about 3½ acres. A timber-frame outbuilding has a gym and workshop/store.

For sale via Batcheller Monkhouse — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Galbraith)

The Portmore Estate is — as you've no doubt guessed by glancing at the price — one of the finest private-owned houses in Scotland, and the study is suitably grand. Looking like the sort of place where Phileas Fogg would sit down to plan a trip around the world, this room is so large that the generous desk in the corner all-but disappears as if it were a coffee table. Stuffed bookcases make it clear that this is a working space, rather than a disguised snug; though it is also a beautiful room for sitting by the fire with a glass of single malt. Paradise.

Oh yes: and the rest of the place isn't too shabby either.

(Image credit: Galbraith)

For sale via Galbraith — see more details and pictures.