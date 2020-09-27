Five wonderful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take our weekly look at some of the finest properties to have come to the market via Country Life, including a splendid Berkshire mansion that must be seen.

A handsome and substantial detached residence occupying a 1.1 acre plot in this sought-after village offering superb far reaching views and mature landscaped gardens.

Impressive modern Arts & Crafts style country house in a charming Chilterns setting with incredible views in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. 3 reception rooms, 4 en suite bedrooms, wine room, cinema, indoor swimming pool, gym, steam room, sauna, Jacuzzi, garaging for 3 cars with storage above, perimeter deer fencing, topiary gardens and formal gardens designed in Gertrude Jekyll style. About 136 acres.

This fantastic new-build home is situated in a quiet country lane in the heart of Guernsey offering a stunning rural outlook. Stylish and contemporary with 6,000 sq ft of accommodation.

A house believed to be one of the oldest continually-inhabited dwellings in Britain. The beautifully-restored Old Hall, which sits in 51 acres of gardens, grassland and woodland, provides 5,652sq ft of accommodation.

Preston Place stands in 2½ acres of beautiful gardens and grounds that include a swimming pool and pool house which look as if they’ve been shipped lock, stock and barrel from a Tuscan villa.

