Five wonderful homes, from a thatched wonder to a house with its own bluebell wood, as seen in Country Life

(Image credit: Savills)

Undoubtedly one of the grandest estates for sale in the Home Counties at the moment, this is a grand country house in 151 acres that comes with everything from tennis court and walled garden to its own bluebell wood.

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Savills)

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Just half a mile from the middle of Tunbridge Wells, this elegant mansion of more than 8,600 sq ft is immaculately refurbished, and offers a complete blank canvas for its new owners.

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(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

An Art Deco home set amid 21 acres of countryside, with wonderful equestrian facilities.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A modern country house — completed only last year — on a breathtaking hilltop within the South Downs.

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(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This is modern living in an ancient landscape, and while it's not traditional, it is beguiling.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A rare combination of thatched charm and hugely spacious family home, this remarkable seven-bedroom property has delightful gardens, stables and a pool.

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.