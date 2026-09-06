Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Five wonderful homes, from a thatched wonder to a house with its own bluebell wood, as seen in Country Life

Dream homes in Hampshire, Wiltshire and Buckinghamshire are among our pick of the places to launch in Country Life this week.

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Property for Sale
The perfect country home? This house in Wiltshire seems to have a bit of everything.
(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

Hampshire — £18,000,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Undoubtedly one of the grandest estates for sale in the Home Counties at the moment, this is a grand country house in 151 acres that comes with everything from tennis court and walled garden to its own bluebell wood.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Kent — £5,250,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Just half a mile from the middle of Tunbridge Wells, this elegant mansion of more than 8,600 sq ft is immaculately refurbished, and offers a complete blank canvas for its new owners.

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Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Buckinghamshire — £1,700,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

An Art Deco home set amid 21 acres of countryside, with wonderful equestrian facilities.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Michael Graham)

Hampshire — £5,750,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A modern country house — completed only last year — on a breathtaking hilltop within the South Downs.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This is modern living in an ancient landscape, and while it's not traditional, it is beguiling.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Wiltshire — £2,500,000

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

A rare combination of thatched charm and hugely spacious family home, this remarkable seven-bedroom property has delightful gardens, stables and a pool.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Toby Keel
Toby Keel
Digital Director

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.