Five wonderful homes, from a thatched wonder to a house with its own bluebell wood, as seen in Country Life

Hampshire — £18,000,000
Undoubtedly one of the grandest estates for sale in the Home Counties at the moment, this is a grand country house in 151 acres that comes with everything from tennis court and walled garden to its own bluebell wood.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Kent — £5,250,000
Just half a mile from the middle of Tunbridge Wells, this elegant mansion of more than 8,600 sq ft is immaculately refurbished, and offers a complete blank canvas for its new owners.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Buckinghamshire — £1,700,000
An Art Deco home set amid 21 acres of countryside, with wonderful equestrian facilities.
For sale via Michael Graham — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire — £5,750,000
A modern country house — completed only last year — on a breathtaking hilltop within the South Downs.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
This is modern living in an ancient landscape, and while it's not traditional, it is beguiling.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Wiltshire — £2,500,000
A rare combination of thatched charm and hugely spacious family home, this remarkable seven-bedroom property has delightful gardens, stables and a pool.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.