Four staggering homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the houses to grace Country Life in the past week or two, including a palatial house in St George's Hill.
Devon – £7,000,000
Spectacular edge of village house in Ottery St Mary.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
Jersey – £3,750,000
The ultimate gateway into Jersey’s unique lifestyle without the usual housing process.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Jersey – Price on Application
A rare opportunity to purchase an iconic property in St Brelade with the best views out west.
For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.
Surrey – £17,950,000
An iconic masterpiece in St George’s Hill.
For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.
