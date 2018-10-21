Four staggering homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

Toby Keel

We take a look at some of the houses to grace Country Life in the past week or two, including a palatial house in St George's Hill.

TAGS:

Devon – £7,000,000

Spectacular edge of village house in Ottery St Mary.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.

Jersey – £3,750,000

The ultimate gateway into Jersey’s unique lifestyle without the usual housing process.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Jersey – Price on Application

A rare opportunity to purchase an iconic property in St Brelade with the best views out west.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Surrey – £17,950,000

An iconic masterpiece in St George’s Hill.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details about this property.