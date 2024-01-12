A picture-perfect Lake District cottage that’s tucked away in fairytale woodland

This three-bedroom cottage near Cockermouth offers splendid secluded living among the magical countryside of Cumbria.

If you go down in the woods today, specifically around the hamlet of High Bewaldeth, you’re sure of a big surprise. That surprise would be High Bewaldeth Cottage, entwined in the charming Lake District woodland, like a fairy darting through the trees.

The cottage — for sale with Finest Properties for £600,000 — is located just north of Bassenthwaite Lake and sits at the foot of Skiddaw, England’s sixth highest mountain (which, knowing England, means it’s probably more of a large hill than a mountain). Grade II-listed, the property offers three bedrooms, three bathrooms and 1.25 acres of gardens and ground, an ideal slice of this pristine Cumbrian countryside.

High Bewaldeth Cottage is a tremendous example of the Cumbrian farmhouse style, with a white-washed exterior under a slate gable roof.

Originally a farm, dating back to the 17th century, the property is in an immensely secluded and private location, with only a neighbouring farm for company — ideal for enjoying nothing but Nature, fresh air and your own thoughts. If that’s your kind of thing. Personally, I’m terrified of my own thoughts, but that’s not a discussion for right now.

Inside, the interiors are tastefully modern, but pay homage to its traditional roots with, you guessed it, plenty of exposed beams on show. There’s plenty of entertaining space on the ground floor, with a large living room and dining room, and the three bedrooms on the first floor are of a good size, with two bathrooms.

Outside, the previous owners have made the most of the great outdoors by cultivating an orchard, lawns, flowerbeds and wild meadowland. The nearest town, should you wish to reconnect with the hustle and bustle of other humans, is Cockermouth, while the market town of Keswick is not too far either.

High Bewaldeth Cottage is for sale with Finest Properties for £600,000. Click here for more information.