A striking contemporary house with spectacular views across Rutland Water

Highfield House, in Hambleton, Rutland, has been specifically designed to make the most of the panorama over the wildlife-rich reservoir.

When it comes to water views, few properties can match Highfield House, in Hambleton, Rutland. The property, which is for sale through James Sellicks at £3.5 million, has been designed by award-winning architects to make the most of the panorama across Rutland Water.

Made from ironstone, steel and glass, it features wall-to-wall windows, balconies and terraces to soak up the vista and maybe catch a glimpse of the red kites and ospreys that call the reservoir home.

But the 5,950sq ft interiors are nearly as impressive as the views. The door opens onto a huge reception hall with open hearth and 16ft ceilings.

This in turn leads to a panoramic sitting room that flows into the dining room and has a floating wall that can slide back to create a vast entertaining space.

Also on the ground floor are the enormous kitchen and family room, the music room, which has its own terrace, the library, with its home cinema screen and an office with archive room.

Upstairs are six bedrooms, including the master suite, which its own sitting area with a balcony overlooking Rutland water.

There is also a studio above the garage that is suited to becoming a gym or a games room.

The grounds stretch to 4.5 acres and include a tennis-court-sized Sports Bowl, a half basketball court, professional-standard cricket nets, wooded walkways and a three-acre field that’s perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Highfield House is for sale at £3.5 via James Sellick — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.

Hambleton: What you need to know

Location: Set on a peninsula overlooking Rutland water, Hambleton stands three miles from the pretty market town of Oakham Atmosphere: A delightful village, Hambleton has a Michelin-starred Hambleton Hall Hotel and an 18th-century pub, The Finch’s Arms Things to do : There are plenty of outdoor pursuits on the doorstep, from walks to cycling, sailing and wildlife spotting Schools : nearby Oakham is home to two exceptionally well known public schools, Uppingham and Oundle



Find more properties in the area.