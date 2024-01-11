Bustling village life and bountiful countryside walks, all for under £600,000

This four-bedroom home in Wiltshire offers the best of both worlds: life in a vibrant village with the beautiful countryside on your doorstep

The first thing to always ask when purchasing a house with a thatched roof is: ‘has it been recently re-thatched’. In the case of Michaelmas Cottage, in the village of Upavon, near Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, the answer is a resounding yes.

The spacious Grade II-listed property — for sale at £575,000 with Fine & Country — offers four bedrooms within its white-wash walls, and is set over two floors. Upon entering the property, it becomes immediately apparent that the home is one of great character and history; indeed, the building supposedly dates back to the 1600s and that air of Old English charm seems to fill every room.

Exposed beams are on display throughout, while the reception rooms and kitchen area are laid out so that not an inch of space is wasted.

Outside, recent works have led to a two-tiered garden space, which includes a bothy that has been turned into a home office, giving the new owner the chance to ‘leave their work behind’ at the end of the day should the indulge in home working.

The village of Upavon itself imbibes a sense of community, with two pubs, doctor’s surgery, post office, hairdressers and a golf club, all within walking distance, as well as a ‘plethora of characters’ according to the current owner.

Further afield, wild and wonderful paths extend across the downland of the Vale of Pewsey, all accessible on foot. If this all-out assault on countryside living gets too much, Pewsey train station is only three miles away, with London 1hr and 20mins away by train.

Michaelmas Cottage is for sale with Fine & Country for £575,000. Click here for more details and pictures