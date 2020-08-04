Nine gorgeous homes for sale across Europe, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the majestic homes for sale right now, with a series of French chateaux, a Balearic island paradise and more.

Stunning, renovated 10 bedroom château, nestled in the South Charente approached by a chestnut lined drive in an enclosed park of 1.28h, together with an independent 2 bedroom Priory.

Magnificent Manoir built of local stone, fully renovated with 3ha of land. Built in XIV century and steeped in history with legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the round table.

This 9 bedroom ‘Fairy-Tale’ styled Medieval Château, has a fascinating history and is regarded as one of the oldest in the region and comes with over 23 hectares of land. Further guest cottage and garages for renovation.

Historic Château with a total of 17 bedrooms, surrounded by 6 hectares of glorious views. Immaculately presented with separate accommodation available for guests. Lift up to main rooms. Private pool on the high terrace.

This exclusive townhouse with pool has been completely renovated with high quality finishes and is located in the charming village of Alaró, Mallorca.

Large 4-5 bedroom, 260m2 villa with terraced areas, heated infinity pool and beautifully landscaped gardens. Within walking distance of the village. Underfloor heating, double glazed. Enjoying fabulous views across to Fayence.

Brand new, 5 bedroom, 270m2 chalet, spread over 4 floors, with a private outdoor hot tub. Part of a 5* residence in Val Thorens. Fitness room, relaxation room with Hammam, Home Cinema, private hot tub and Sauna.

Beautiful 3 bedroom villa (2 ensuites) converted from an ancient stone farmhouse. Spacious living rooms with open-plan layout. heated swimming pool, all set within pretty gardens, and sea views, in Grimaud.

Stylish 5 bedroom Manor House, set in wooded gardens, situated at the gateway to Avranches and the coast, in the bay of Mont Saint-Michel and some of the best beaches in Southern Normandy. Beautiful property, completely renovated, set in over 6000m2 of land.

