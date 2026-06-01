This landmark Hamptons home, in the most expensive post code in New York, is older than the Declaration of Independence
35, Sagg Road is a hard-to-come-by historic home in one of the Hamptons' most desirable villages. Rosie Paterson takes a look inside.
35, Sagg Road doesn't sound like the most auspicious of locations (sag: 'to drop down to a lower level in the middle'), but it's located in one of the it in the heart of one the Hamptons' most exclusive post codes (11962). Addresses, it seems, can be deceiving.
The house at number 35 is one of only sixteen designated historic structures in the village of Sagaponack, on Long Island's South Fork, and it was built nearly three decades before the first Independence Day celebrations were held (July 4, 1777). It's for sale with Douglas Elliman for $3,995,000 (about £3 million).
Properties from this period are hard to come by in America — in fact only about 12% of all homes were built before 1940. The oldest indigenous building on mainland USA is Ocmulgee Earth Lodge, built in around 1015AD, but the oldest colonial buildings are the Palace of Governors, New Mexico (1610) and Fairbanks House, Massachusetts (1641).
35, Sagg Road has just remerged from an extensive programme of restoration works and poke around behind the historic façade and you'll find new plumbing, high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), Nest smart systems and full soundproofing between floors. Thankfully, plenty of 35's character has been preserved, including the original 18th century beams, and the sellers, and the sellers spared little expense when it came to the new fittings. Think custom millwork, period-style paneling, solid oak doors with brass rim locks and unlacquered brass hardware. It shows.
There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a study, den and garage — and a landscaped garden with a swimming pool and a a 1,500‑square‑foot barn that's ripe for future development. The total plot measures nearly one acre.
Our favourite room is the kitchen with its Michelangelo marble, a Shaw farmhouse sink and premium appliances.
Sagaponack has around 450 year-round residents and, until the 20th century, was dominated by massive potato farms (it takes its name from a Shinnecock phrase meaning 'the land of the big ground nuts', referring to wild potatoes). Acres of Sagaponack’s original potato farms are protected as agricultural reserves which means that the area has a myriad unobstructed views out to the ocean.
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It's something that hasn't gone unnoticed by second home owners who have transformed the area and driven prices up by so much that the village has ranked among the three most expensive post codes in the USA for more than a decade (and the single most expensive one in New York State).
In 2025, PropertyShark placed the median sale price at just under $6 million — which, if you think about it, means 35, Sagg Road is a bit of a bargain.
35, Sagg Road is for sale via Douglas Elliman — see more details.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends. Rosie studied Art History at university and, beyond Country Life, has written for Mr & Mrs Smith and The Gentleman's Journal, among others. The rest of the office likes to joke that she splits her time between Claridge’s, Devon and the Maldives.