This landmark Hamptons home, in the most expensive post code in New York, is older than the Declaration of Independence

35, Sagg Road doesn't sound like the most auspicious of locations (sag: 'to drop down to a lower level in the middle'), but it's located in one of the it in the heart of one the Hamptons' most exclusive post codes (11962). Addresses, it seems, can be deceiving.

The house at number 35 is one of only sixteen designated historic structures in the village of Sagaponack, on Long Island's South Fork, and it was built nearly three decades before the first Independence Day celebrations were held (July 4, 1777). It's for sale with Douglas Elliman for $3,995,000 (about £3 million).

(Image credit: Douglas Elliman)

(Image credit: Douglas Elliman)

Properties from this period are hard to come by in America — in fact only about 12% of all homes were built before 1940. The oldest indigenous building on mainland USA is Ocmulgee Earth Lodge, built in around 1015AD, but the oldest colonial buildings are the Palace of Governors, New Mexico (1610) and Fairbanks House, Massachusetts (1641).

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35, Sagg Road has just remerged from an extensive programme of restoration works and poke around behind the historic façade and you'll find new plumbing, high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC), Nest smart systems and full soundproofing between floors. Thankfully, plenty of 35's character has been preserved, including the original 18th century beams, and the sellers, and the sellers spared little expense when it came to the new fittings. Think custom millwork, period-style paneling, solid oak doors with brass rim locks and unlacquered brass hardware. It shows.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Douglas Elliman) (Image credit: Douglas Elliman) (Image credit: Douglas Elliman) (Image credit: Douglas Elliman)

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a study, den and garage — and a landscaped garden with a swimming pool and a a 1,500‑square‑foot barn that's ripe for future development. The total plot measures nearly one acre.

Our favourite room is the kitchen with its Michelangelo marble, a Shaw farmhouse sink and premium appliances.

(Image credit: Douglas Elliman)

(Image credit: Douglas Elliman)

Sagaponack has around 450 year-round residents and, until the 20th century, was dominated by massive potato farms (it takes its name from a Shinnecock phrase meaning 'the land of the big ground nuts', referring to wild potatoes). Acres of Sagaponack’s original potato farms are protected as agricultural reserves which means that the area has a myriad unobstructed views out to the ocean.

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It's something that hasn't gone unnoticed by second home owners who have transformed the area and driven prices up by so much that the village has ranked among the three most expensive post codes in the USA for more than a decade (and the single most expensive one in New York State).

In 2025, PropertyShark placed the median sale price at just under $6 million — which, if you think about it, means 35, Sagg Road is a bit of a bargain.