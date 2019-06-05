The perfect coastal retreat in Cornwall: Cascading rivers and overflowing flowers, far from the hustle and bustle of the city

Penberth Valley just outside Penzance is an idyllic location for those looking to escape to the West Country. Penberth House, with its seven bedrooms and incredible views, is sure to calm even the most-frazzled mind.

Peace and quiet comes with a premium nowadays, and those in the city are willing to pay to price to secure their serenity. Luckily, they needn’t travel to a far-off corner of the world to find it – a train west will do just fine.

Christopher Bailey of Knight Frank’s Exeter office is one of several West Country agents who have noted a new sense of urgency among London buyers, who are going west for privacy, breathing space and a safer way of life. Today’s Country Life sees his firm launch onto the market, at a guide price of £2.65m, the ultimate coastal retreat, Penberth House in Penberth Valley, seven miles south-west of Penzance, which has been in the current owners’ family for more than 100 years.

The house, which dates from the late 19th century with 1930s additions, but is not listed, is approached down a no-through lane, at the bottom of which is Penberth Cove. The cove is now owned by the National Trust, as is much of the surrounding land.

The property offers 8,751sq ft of generous living space, with the two main reception rooms forming its central point. There are two wings either side and a third wing provides three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The granite fireplaces are of particular note and the drawing room, dining room and library all face south towards the sea. Overall, the house has seven good-sized bedrooms, with two more in the attic.

The river cascading over the rocks below the Grade II-listed gatehouse creates an almost mystical setting as it makes its way down through the valley to the cove, its route festooned with camellias and rhododendrons. At this end of the garden is the ruin of an ancient mill mentioned in a 10th-century charter; behind the house, a large area of lawn and woodland leads to a sheltered hard tennis court.