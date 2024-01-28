This 321-acre estate on the southern tip of Wales is a sporting fantasy that needs some love

The Trewern Estate in Pembrokeshire offers shooting, fishing and a decent income from grazing — not to mention an 11,000sq ft mansion at its heart.

With gracious country living and the environment in mind, Daniel Rees of Savills in Cardiff (07968 550419) is handling the sale of the unspoilt, 321-acre Trewern estate, near Narberth, Pembrokeshire, which offers considerable scope for development at a guide price of £3.25m for the whole.

Enjoyed for many years by its US-based English owner, who can no longer spend enough time there, Trewern occupies an idyllic and private position on the River Taf near Whitland. The estate is a stone’s throw from the former Norman stronghold of Narberth, a lively small market town huddled around a hillside main street lined with colourful Georgian and Edwardian houses, within easy driving distance of the beaches and seaside towns of Pembrokeshire’s national park.

At the heart of the estate stands handsome, Grade II-listed Trewern Mansion, described in its 1985 listing as ‘a fine, large, early-19th-century house with good late-Georgian interior detailing, the residence of the Benyon family’. Well maintained throughout, the house offers more than 11,000sq ft of living space on three floors, comprising three reception rooms, six bedrooms and three bathrooms on the ground and first floors, with unused attic rooms on the second floor suitable for conversion to additional bedrooms. Estate buildings include a detached three-bedroom cottage, a three-bedroom gamekeeper’s cottage set away from the main house, outbuildings, garages and the semi-ruins of an old home farm.

Trewern estate offers an interesting mix of land suitable for cropping or silage, grazing, rough grazing and rewilding, with large areas of established and newly planted woodland. It also boasts a small commercial driven-pheasant and duck shoot, with generous numbers of snipe and woodcock, and 1½ miles of salmon and sea-trout fishing on the River Taf. Gross receipts from shooting and grazing total some £50,000 a year.

Trewern Estate is for sale with Savills Cardiff for £3.25 million. For more information and pictures, click here