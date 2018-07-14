Seven dream properties on the wonderful island of Guernsey, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the truly staggering places currently for sale on the delightful island of Guernsey – including some which are on the market for the first time in generations.

Rarely does an opportunity to purchase a property in such a stunning location present itself. Vue de Reve is located on the Southern headland of Icart offering stunning sea views, 3.2 acres of grounds, access to the cliff paths and complete privacy.

1, Mont Havelet Court is a luxury brand new apartment forming part of a small, exclusive development in St. Peter Port.

Approached over a long private driveway, Woodcote lies in an area of outstanding natural beauty and sits nestled in a hidden valley in the heart of St. Andrew.

A characterful Tudor Revival style home situated in a prime residential area close to Fermain Bay. It features beautiful ornamental gardens of just under two acres which were designed, landscaped and planted by a Kew expert.

Recognised as one of the island’s most attractive Georgian residences and reflecting some of the style and elegance of a French country house, Le Vauquiedor Manor proudly sits within 2.13 acres of beautifully tended gounds on the outskirts of St. Peter Port.

A magnificent Manorial Longhouse standing in a quiet hamlet on the edge of Guernsey’s spectacular cliffs. An imposing property, traditionally built, and rich in granite and oak detailing.

For the first time in more than 30 years Swoffers is pleased to offer Beaucamp de Haut to the market. Sitting in the middle of approximately 25 acres of its own land it is an exceptional property of more than 18,000 square feet. Offering total privacy and seclusion this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire a unique beautifully maintained Guernsey home. The extensive grounds include a swimming pool, tennis court and capacious garaging with further scope for additional accommodation above.

