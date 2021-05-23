Seven extraordinary houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

A thatched barn and to have come to the market via Country Life in the past week or so.

If you’re looking for more country houses for sale, this round-up has even more of the best property for sale in Britain.

Positioned privately behind large entrance gates on the edge of the pretty village of Elmley Lovett, The Old Rectory sits enclosed on all sides by its mature gardens and grounds, wonderful views look out over its own farmland and the surrounding countryside.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Grade II listed, stunning detached house with two bed annexe, cart lodge, workshop and outbuildings in around 3/4 acre.

For sale with Huntingfield via OnTheMarket. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more houses for sale in Suffolk.

A Grade II listed 17th century five bedroom house with around 1.5 acres of garden, a purpose-built gym/sauna and a one bedroom detached annexe. There is a huge garden with a treehouse, and wonderful views.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property in the area.

Set in nearly an acre with stunning views, five bedrooms and exceptional living space. Just a mile from town and access to rail line.

For sale with TW Gaze via OnTheMarket. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more houses for sale in Norfolk.

A substantial detached family home constructed of reclaimed Tudor bricks and Swithland slate roof situated within 6 acres.

For sale with Bentons. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

A 900-acre estate, with at its heart a Grade I-listed Jacobean mansion with 5 reception rooms and 7 bedrooms, extensive lawned gardens, former walled garden, parkland, lakes and woodland.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.

Find more property in Wiltshire.

An incredible residential equestrian property offering outstanding facilities, situated in an attractive rural location, and set in 16 acres.

For sale with Fox Grant via OnTheMarket. See more pictures of this property or request further details from the agent.