Six devastatingly pretty houses across Britain, all for sale at £2.5 million

From country estates to Georgian townhouses — with a few commuter hotspots thrown in — we've scoured the market for the finest £2.5 million houses for sale right now.

The Old Manor House at Marazion a hint of the exotic. On the waterside, it overlooks Top Tieb harbour and the island of St Michael’s Mount. Its wealth of period features includes magnificent stone fireplaces, a library and a charming cobbled courtyard, plus an indoor pool.

For more gentle watersports than the sailing, windsurfing and kayaking to be had up and down the coast, you can drive (or sail) to Penzance lido, which is only five miles away.

Pretty Wharfdale country surrounds Low House Farm, which has been beautifully extended and maintained by the current owners, who have lived there for 25 years. There are five bedrooms, plus a range of outbuildings and stables; planning permission was granted last year for the conversion of these into three residential properties around a courtyard.

The land extends to 38 acres and, despite the panoramic views, Ilkley is less than three miles away, with its lido, a happy survival from the 1930s.

In the village of Windlesham you’ll find a house that is not your usual Country Life dwelling – but none the less remarkable for that, looking every inch like something from the Hollywood Hills. It even had an architect who sounds like a refugee from a Bond film: Hungarian building designer Erno Goldfinger.

Floor to ceiling windows make the most of the glorious views across the trees, while there are four bedrooms, a pool and quite stunning living space.

A seven-bedroom house in Tarporley, one of the most sought-after areas of Cheshire, and set in over 14 acres of land, this striking Arts-and-Crafts house is delightful inside and out.

The gardens are a wonderful feature, with a mixture of formal planting, wonderful herbaceous borders and less structured areas. At its heart is an outdoor swimming pool framed by a paved terrace that adjoins the glazed garden room/conservatory.

A townhouse of quite wonderful grandeur on Regent Terrace, a prime location in the heart of Edinburgh’s world-famous New Town.

The agents describe it as an ‘exceptional example of a grand townhouse’ and it’s hard to disagree, with everything from the sweeping staircase to the impressive reception rooms seemingly helping to distil the essence of this Georgian building.

On the north Norfolk coast between Burnham Market and Cromer is the village of Blakeney, location of this four-bedroom Edwardian home that’s hard to fault.

Views across the perfectly-tended gardens are key to the attraction of a house which has had just four owners in more than a century of existence. It’s not hard to see why there are so few — who’d want to sell a house like this?

