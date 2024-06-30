Six magnificent houses and estates for sale, from a picture-perfect castle to 7,000 acres of the Scottish Highlands

Take a look at some of the sumptuous homes across the country to have come to the market via Country Life in recent days.

Eight bedrooms, an orchard and a croquet lawn — this is the stuff of country house fantasy, a beautiful home in the heart of the Devon countryside.

This Arts and Crafts home is full of character, from the oak-panelled drawing room and country kitchen — complete with Aga — to the double height hallway.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

Recommended videos for you

A 14th century that’s been compeletely refurbished lies at the heart of the 310 acres of this estate in Ayrshire.

The golf courses at Troon and Turnberry are nearby, while Glasgow is under an hour away.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

An Edwardian home with 4,000sq ft of space over three floors and situated on the edge of Hitchin, a straightforward commute to London.

Inside the house is immaculate and very evidently looked after in style, while the huge dining kitchen is a perfect living and entertaining space.

For sale with Michael Graham. See more pictures and details for this property.

Tennis court, swimming pool and a stable block sit within the 50 acres of this fine, spacious home in west Hampshire, just off the A303 north of Salisbury.

The main house has nine bedrooms and five reception rooms, including a vast drawing room which was originally a ballroom.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Almost 24,000 sq ft of buildings are included in this extraordinary house near Penrith, most of which are arranged in a rectangle around a central courtyard.

The fifty acres of grounds are idyllic, with parkland, woodland and waterfalls as well as landscaped areas and terraces.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

7,311 and a half acres (don’t forget the half) of outstanding Scottish countryside are up for sale as the Glenuaig Estate comes to the market.

Mountains, woodland, hills and rivers are all part of the property, which offers fishing, deer stalking and a sustainably-powered off-grid lodge.

For sale with Landfor. See more pictures and details for this property.