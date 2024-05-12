Six of the best homes in the Cotswolds (or just outside) for sale, as seen in this week’s Country Life

If it's more than 90 minutes from the Soho Farmhouse or Daylesford, we don't want to know about it (at least this week).

Jacobean Stanton Court is listed Grade II and is a theatre of excess, with 10 bedrooms, four separate cottages, 12 acres of gardens, a cricket pitch, indoor pool and a separate woodland block of 50 acres.

The interiors are quite something too. You often hear how a picture will tell 1,000 words. So we’ll leave it at that.

Set in it’s own private island of landscaped beauty on the edge of the Blenheim Estate, Kingswood House is reminiscent of a Tuscan vineyard with its long straight drive through the surrounding fields.

With nine bedrooms and six acres of immaculate grounds, there is plenty of space, and the gardens are of such high quality we can practically hear the birds and the bees just from looking at this picture.

Originally built in 1905, Ladyswood House has been significantly restored and refurbished into a sophisticated and eclectic family home, with some 61 acres of grounds and six bedrooms.

As well as achingly contemporary interiors, the property is a paradise for the equestrian minded. Just look at these happy little horses! The offering includes a polo yard, stable barn, indoor dressage arena and polo arena.

Voxhills began life as a traditional Cotswold cottage that was extended into the adjoining barn some 15 years ago. With outstanding views over the surrounding countryside, five bedrooms and four acres of grounds, the property stands alone and offers peace and privacy.

The interiors have been thoughtfully designed, presenting plenty of space and light, while staying in touch with tradition.

A detached house with equestrian facilities and seven acres, Brownleys is a spacious country home with hot and cold running everything. Dating from the 1920s, the property has been renovated and extended in recent years, offering luxurious, light and spacious interiors throughout.

Measuring 28ft by 23ft, as games rooms go, it’s hard to imagine any being better than this one. We feel the current owner might be a fan of the Nintendo company.

Built in the local Horton stone and with delicious mullion leaded windows throughout, High Lane House is a beautiful and spacious period home situated in the sought-after village of Priors Hardwick.

The interiors pack a punch, with an amazing spa/pool facility, five bedrooms, this glorious games room and bar and, outside, the gardens of almost two acres are a haven for wildlife.

