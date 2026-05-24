Country houses for sale

OnTheMarket

Six of the grandest houses you'll find for sale today, from £3 million to over £40 million, as seen in Country Life

Our selection this week is full of palatial homes which really have to be seen.

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Property for Sale
Knight Frank are selling this exquisite home near Dorchester at £8,750,000.
(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Devon — £6.95 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

All set within 60 acres of beautiful gardens and rolling grounds, in a sought-after position, The Sanctuary is a superb country home by any measure.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Dorset — £8.75 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

Nine bedrooms, 370 acres and 700 years of history in this truly magnificent — and beautifully-kept — medieval masterpiece near Dorchester.

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Property for Sale

(Image credit: Knight Frank)

For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.

Somerset — £6 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

'An immensely lovely example of the English country house at its most refined,' says the agent — and we can only nod our heads in agreement.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Supplied by the agent)

For sale via Blue Book — see more details and pictures.

Northamptonshire – £45 million

Edgcote for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Quite simply one of the finest private-owned properties in Britain, as Penny Churchill wrote about here.

Edgcote for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Wiltshire — £3.2 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

This stone-built house dates to the 1920s, and is full of the character of the era — but it's the gardens, the pool and the wisteria growing gracefully across the façade which really makes it irresistible.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)

For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.

Hampshire – £8 million

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

The house, the setting — almost on the Solent, with views of the Isle of Wight — and the gardens... this is the stuff of dreams, as long as you dream big.

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

Property for Sale

(Image credit: Savills)

For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.

Toby Keel
Toby Keel
Digital Director

Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.