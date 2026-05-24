Six of the grandest houses you'll find for sale today, from £3 million to over £40 million, as seen in Country Life

Devon — £6.95 million
All set within 60 acres of beautiful gardens and rolling grounds, in a sought-after position, The Sanctuary is a superb country home by any measure.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Dorset — £8.75 million
Nine bedrooms, 370 acres and 700 years of history in this truly magnificent — and beautifully-kept — medieval masterpiece near Dorchester.
For sale via Knight Frank — see more details and pictures.
Somerset — £6 million
'An immensely lovely example of the English country house at its most refined,' says the agent — and we can only nod our heads in agreement.
For sale via Blue Book — see more details and pictures.
Northamptonshire – £45 million
Quite simply one of the finest private-owned properties in Britain, as Penny Churchill wrote about here.
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Wiltshire — £3.2 million
This stone-built house dates to the 1920s, and is full of the character of the era — but it's the gardens, the pool and the wisteria growing gracefully across the façade which really makes it irresistible.
For sale via Strutt & Parker — see more details and pictures.
Hampshire – £8 million
The house, the setting — almost on the Solent, with views of the Isle of Wight — and the gardens... this is the stuff of dreams, as long as you dream big.
For sale via Savills — see more details and pictures.
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.