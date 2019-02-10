A superb Sunningdale mansion and a delightful Dorking millhouse, as seen in Country Life

We take our regular look at some of the best houses to appear in County Life over the past few weeks.

Kingsmoor sits in three and a half acres of delightful gardens and grounds on Titlarks Hill Road, one of the most sought-after locations in Sunningdale.

The property is Edwardian, dating back to the early 1900s, and has many fine period features including wooden floors, ornate cornicing, stone fire surrounds, large sash windows and French doors.

The rooms all have a light and airy feel, aided by large windows and tall ceilings.

Historic Listed Grade II period residence set in 5.2 acres (also pictured top), situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near Dorking.

The principle reception rooms are beautifully proportioned, while the staircase is a charming feature and is entirely original.

The current owners have carefully renovated Castle Mill House, ensuring that many of the original features are retained.

