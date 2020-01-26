The Caribbean home of Cliff Richard, with tennis courts, swimming pools and ocean views in every room

The enchantingly-named Coral Sundown is on the market, with panoramic views as wistfully beautiful as 'Mistletoe and Wine'. Alexandra Fraser takes a look.

Buying a home is a big undertaking. For the majority of the world’s population, it’ll be the most expensive purchase they’ll ever make. For that, it has to be perfect. No amount of sales pitches or celebrity endorsements could ever convince someone to purchase a house with leaky floor, or a holiday home in the middle of Maidenhead.

If the house is spectacular in its own right, however, a little razzle dazzle can be the cherry on the cake of a purchase. This is the way with Coral Sundown within the Sugar Hill Estate, a prestigious Barbados property on sale at around £6.7m which just happens to belong to Cliff Richards.

I could end the article right there, couldn’t I? You’re already sold, you’ve pulled out your check book and you’re calling your partner to let them know that your portfolio of celebrity homes is expanding, with Michael Caine‘s and, er, Walter Scott’s already under the belt. Right? Probably not, so I’ll go on.

Every single bedroom in the property has wonderful views of the Caribbean Sea, so if you’re Looking Out The Window, you’re bound to enjoy what you see. The 2.6 acre plot occupies a prime, ridge-front piece of land at the end of a cul-de-sac for ultimate privacy.

Built from coral screeding, the home has six en-suite bedrooms, a family room, a large covered terrace and of course, a large swimming pool. The pool house even has its own second kitchen for more casual meals.

The grounds are nothing to sniff at, either, with tennis courts, a palm-lined driveway and a double care garage. The lucky owners will also have access to Sugar Hill Estate and all of its amenities, including more tennis courts (just in case, you know, everyone wants to play tennis at the same time separately) another pool and a gym. The whole estate benefits from 24 hour security.

So, what sold you? The wonderful setting? The gorgeous views? Or was it the fact that you could live in the same house (not at the same time, mind) as a man who sold over 250 million records worldwide?

Don’t tell us. We know it was the latter.

Coral Sundown is on sale through Hamptons International and Knight Frank — see more information and pictures. You can find more houses for sale in Barbados at the Country Life International Property search page.