Our round-up looks at some of the finest houses to come to the market via Country Life.

Wonderful home near Liphook in the South Downs National Park. Reconfigured to meet most modern family demands and to enhance the feeling of light and space.

There are 6 reception rooms, 6 bedrooms (2 en suite), 2 bathrooms, music room, utility room, double garage and two acres of gardens in a home which is adjacent to the 10th fairway at Liphook Golf Club.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A once in a lifetime opportunity to create architectural history. A stunning 55 acre estate with planning consent for a Robert Adam designed mansion house in excess of 38,000 sq ft.

The plans as they currently stand include six reception rooms, nine bedrooms and further staff quarters, as well as an entire leisure wing with swimming pool, jacuzzi, steam room, gym, cinema and changing rooms.

For sale with Jackson-Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive country house in Thakeham of substantial proportions with panoramic views.

The list of features is quite extraordinary: 8 reception rooms, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, gym, cinema room, tennis court, swimming pool, helipad, lake house and lake.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.