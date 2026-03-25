An old Georgian bank has been transformed into three apartments in the highest town in the Cotswolds

Hero hotel

The Vaults at Stow

The Vaults at Stow deliciously upends the normal routine of things when it comes to a stay in the Cotswolds (the check-in desk routine of a hotel; the left-to-your-own-devices experience of an Airbnb; the general din that’s part and parcel of a room above a pub). Here, everything is quiet at night, except the church bells solemnly ringing out the hour, and you can slip in without a squeak of a conversation, by unlocking the door to one of the three very smart apartments with a secret code.