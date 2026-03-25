An old Georgian bank has been transformed into three apartments in the highest town in the Cotswolds
Stow-on-the-Wold has welcomed travellers and traders since medieval times. Issy von Simson visits a new place to stay, inside a handsome former bank.
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The Vaults at Stow
The Vaults at Stow deliciously upends the normal routine of things when it comes to a stay in the Cotswolds (the check-in desk routine of a hotel; the left-to-your-own-devices experience of an Airbnb; the general din that’s part and parcel of a room above a pub). Here, everything is quiet at night, except the church bells solemnly ringing out the hour, and you can slip in without a squeak of a conversation, by unlocking the door to one of the three very smart apartments with a secret code.