Storfjord Hotel review: A Scandi fantasy that's spitting distance from a distinctive-looking Art Nouveau fishing town

Chris Schalkx goes in search of soft adventure in south-west Norway.

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Storfjord Hotel
Ålesund is a renowned Norwegian coastal town known for its unique Art Nouveau (Jugendstil) architecture. The buildings were rebuilt in this style after a fire in 1904.
(Image credit: Christian Remøy for 62°Nord)

Storfjord Hotel is a hush-hush, hill-top retreat about an hour inland from Ålesund, south-west Norway’s Art Nouveau fishing town, and it delivers cosiness and quietude in spades.

It’s the full Scandi fantasy: a cluster of classic Norwegian log cabins with chimneys made out of Jenga-stacked stones and grass growing on the roof.

Birch and pine forests stretch in every direction and, out front, sheepskin-swathed Adirondack chairs come with front-row views of the Hans Dahl scenes of the fjord that gives the hotel its name.