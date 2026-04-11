Storfjord Hotel review: A Scandi fantasy that's spitting distance from a distinctive-looking Art Nouveau fishing town
Chris Schalkx goes in search of soft adventure in south-west Norway.
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Storfjord Hotel is a hush-hush, hill-top retreat about an hour inland from Ålesund, south-west Norway’s Art Nouveau fishing town, and it delivers cosiness and quietude in spades.
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It’s the full Scandi fantasy: a cluster of classic Norwegian log cabins with chimneys made out of Jenga-stacked stones and grass growing on the roof.
Birch and pine forests stretch in every direction and, out front, sheepskin-swathed Adirondack chairs come with front-row views of the Hans Dahl scenes of the fjord that gives the hotel its name.