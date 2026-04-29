This family-run hotel is the Amalfi Coast's most legendary address. Now it has a new beach club

It was here, in Positano, that Hercules lost his heart to a nymph called Amalfi and where the very concept of la dolce vita was born.

Set amid the vast cloud-capped mountains and terraces studded with colourful houses, rests another legend, too: Le Sirenuse.

(Image credit: Stefan Gifthaler)

(Image credit: Stefan Gifthaler)

The former home of the Sersale family, over the past seven decades it has evolved to become one of the hotel world’s greatest addresses. Its latest venture is one of its most ambitious: Le Sirenuse Mare, a beach club set in the nearby, sleepy fishing village of Nerano.

Quiet and far from the maddening crowds, the beach club’s home remains something of an insider secret. The building of it spanned five years. ‘Le Mare is an extension of the Le Sirenuse world,’ says co-owner Aldo Sersale. ‘Like our hotel, [it] has its own rhythm and character and represents a warm, genuine and authentic side to the Italian coast.’

The family called on Architetti Artigiani Anonimi to bring their vision to life and the reality is a bold and colourful space accented by the vernacular traditions of the Amalfi Coast: handmade terracotta and ceramic floor tiles, chestnut-wood pergolas and undulating cannucciato sunshades.

(Image credit: Stefan Gifthaler)

(Image credit: Stefan Gifthaler)

(Image credit: Stefan Gifthaler)

The garden, landscaped by Paolo Pejrone, is filled with eucalyptus, umbrella pine and lemon trees. As in the hotel, art is a prominent feature, with installations scattered across the space by artists such as Giuseppe Ducrot, Alba Clemente and Lucio Liguori — and the bar is named after British artist Rose Wylie.

The restaurant is open for lunch, every day, with Calabrian chef Francesco De Simone at the helm. ‘Sheer natural goodness’ and ‘vibrant flavours’ are the heart of everything he makes. Think spaghetti alla Nerano and all the fruits of the sea, plus a pudding bar dedicated to the gods of gelati, granita and classic Italian treats.

However, Le Sirenuse Mare’s sweetest element is its outlook. This, as Aldo says, is not a party destination. ‘[It is] a relaxed, elegant and supremely laidback’ — and on a coast that, over the years, has become overwhelmingly frenetic, is desperately needed.

This feature originally appeared in the April 29, 2026, issue of Country Life. Click here for more information on how to subscribe.