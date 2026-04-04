Hôtel Byblos review: The headline-making Saint-Tropez hotel that was built to impress Brigitte Bardot

More than a half century after Brigitte Bardot visited the hotel built as a sort of love letter to her, Rosie Paterson checks in to find out what makes it tick.

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Hôtel Byblos
(Image credit: Hôtel Byblos)