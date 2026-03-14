Fouquet’s New York review: Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to live inside a macaroon?

I first visited Fouquet’s New York in late 2022, when it had just opened and memories of the havoc wreaked by the Pandemic were starting to fade. The mood in New York felt cautiously optimistic and I was buoyed by the fact that a) the hotel was busy and b) native New Yorkers were already congregating around the speakeasy-style bar. I didn’t know it then, but the launch would kickstart a tsunami-size wave of new hotel openings around the globe.

(Image credit: Hotels Barrière)

(Image credit: Hotels Barrière)

The hotel is on a cobbled street in downtown Greenwich, but feels decidedly French: from the Cannes-inspired cinema room (above), to the spa that echoes the small chain’s St Barths property.

The man behind the interiors isn’t French at all, but Swedish-born and London-based designer-of-the-last decade Martin Brudnizki. The rooms are all slightly different: sugary pink walls and a pistachio sofa in one; a French navy roll-top bath in a second; custom wallpaper covered in sketches of popular Manhattan and Parisian landmarks in a third.

I stayed for a second time in late 2025 and was delighted to find that little had changed, including the superb bespoke scent — Fugue a Paris — perfuming the lobby. An often overlooked way to make the best first impression.

The rooms

If, for whatever reason, you’ve ever wondered what it would feel like to live inside a macaroon, then look no further than Fouquet’s. I love the decidedly feminine, pastel-coloured bedrooms, but I expect they’re not for everyone. And that’s fine. They’re delicate and comfortable — but never childlike thanks to clever design decisions such as Art Deco inspired furniture and decor, and parquet flooring — and a welcome juxtaposition from the skyscrapers and harsh architecture lingering outside.

Some rooms overlook the Hudson River, and others, on the building’s corners, offer panoramic views of the city. All have marble bathrooms filled with Diptyque amenities.

Eating and drinking

(Image credit: Hotels Barrière)

There are three restaurants and a bar, including Brasserie Fouquet’s, a ground-floor-level outpost of the Fouquet’s in Paris (described by Country Life as ‘the Champs Élysées’ silver-screen canteen’, because it hosts the annual César Awards’ dinner and is regularly visited by A-list Hollywood celebrities).