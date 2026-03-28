Eliamos review: A five-star retreat on the island made famous by Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

Greece has a, quite frankly, ridiculous number of islands — around 6,000 — that seemingly take it in polite turns to emerge from the shadows in order to advertise themselves to discerning travellers who don’t want to bump into their Chelsea neighbours on Corfu.

Kefalonia — of Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (1994) fame — is one of the old guard that has stood the test of time and the onslaught of fame, unlike Mykonos, Greece’s Ibiza, and Santorini, which had to impose a visitor cap in 2025 because of overtourism.

Even in peak season, the largest of the Ionian islands, feels manageable, relaxing even. As popular with honeymooners as it is with groups of friends and families.

(Image credit: Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa)

(Image credit: Eliamos Villas Hotel & Spa)

Eliamos — a sanctum of 12 villas, positioned high up on a steep slope on the island’s southern curve — is a sure bet for the first two because the more famous sites (Myrtos Beach, Melissani cave, Argostoli, the capital) are situated further north.

Guests come here to stay put (for the majority of the time, at least) and rest. There’s a communal pool, bijou spa and open-sided restaurant, but the villa concept means that you don’t need to leave your room(s) if you don’t want to.

We — three girlfriends — stayed in a two-bedroom villa with a sleek stone open-plan kitchen, dining and living space at its heart. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors opened up onto a terrace, private pool and, below, a sweep of cerulean-blue ocean that was, from time-to-time, studded with large yachts.