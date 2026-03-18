The stylish surf shacks from which to explore Cornwall’s wild and ancient coastline

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Three Mile Beach

(Image credit: Three Mile Beach)

Cornwall, the land of saints, is divided into two different types of devotees or Kernowphiles: those that love the north with its beaches and surfing (my wife, Rachel’s, family) and those who prefer the south for its gardens and peace (me). It’s Padstow versus St Mawes. In November, Rachel drove a bit further down the A30 than normal to Gwithian Beach, as I took one of the most beautiful train journeys in Britain to St Erth, before we joined up to stay at Three Mile Beach. Here, at the toe end of Cornwall, both points of the compass are so close that you can walk from one side of the county to the other in an afternoon. There is no need for a north-south divide.

(Image credit: Three Mile Beach)

We stayed in one of the 19 beach huts with Tiger (a dog bed is supplied, as is just about everything else you could imagine you might need). Each hut has a New England-meets-Poldark feel, sumptuously kitted out with a woodburning stove, mini Everhot cooker and the types of natural products that put a big smile on Rachel’s face. Outside, in the tightly fenced, slightly claustrophobic courtyard is a hot tub, sauna and barbecue, where one evening we made pizzas from the kit left for us on arrival.

This is a place for a romantic escape, avoiding all the intrusion that hotels bring. You can, of course, order delicious food to be delivered or cook your own. It is the best of both worlds: you can have as much service or solitude as you like. There are surf schools to join or massages to enjoy for those seeking relaxation. Whatever your penchant, you will feel renewed by the peace and sea air.

A two-bedroom beach shack at Three Mile Beach costs £600 for a three-night stay. Visit their website for more information and to book.

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