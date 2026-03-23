Evolving from more basic fortifications like hill forts, castles first appeared in Europe around the 9th century. William the Conqueror started building them in Britain after the Norman Conquest, and over the following 150 years the Normans built more than 1000 in England and Wales, first from wood and later using stone.

It wasn’t until the 12th century that castles began to be built in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and luckily for us endless ancient skirmishes means that today the UK is simply brimming with beautiful castles. Fortunately, some of them are available as holiday accommodation, either converted into characterful hotels or as self-catering holiday homes.

The opportunity to wander the beautiful courtyards and idyllic surroundings of a stunning castle steeped in history makes for a perfect romantic break, and a family holiday at an historic fortress is hard to beat too, where children can run riot, revelling in life as a medieval lord or lady.

Northern Ireland

Crom Castle, Co Fermanagh

The castle is owned today by John Crichton, the 7th Earl Erne. (Image credit: Alamy)

When, some years ago, I stayed in the west wing of this magnificent fairytale castle built in 1840, Henry Crichton, 6th Earl Erne (who is sadly no longer with us), and his wife, Countess Erne, dropped in for tea. This is the kind of experience you don’t get while staying at a Travelodge.

The estate is now managed by the National Trust, and the castle owned by John Crichton, the 7th Earl Erne. Once the family owned far more land. I remember asking John’s father how big the estate used to be. ‘It extended almost to Dublin at one point,’ he replied, rather matter-of-factly. He may have been joking somewhat, but in the late 19th century his family was certainly one of the biggest landowners in Ireland.

Crom Estate is stunningly beautiful and unspoilt. You can walk in complete tranquility through 1,900 acres of rolling parkland, oak woodland and along the shores of Lough Erne past numerous fine old buildings and ruins, including the original castle dating from 1611, now a ruin. Or, you can jump on a boat and explore the islands on the lake. The Estate was also a location for the BBC television series Blandings, based on the works of P.G. Wodehouse.

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The castle is luxurious and adorned with antique furniture and pictures, including imposing oil paintings of Erne ancestors. The west wing sleeps up to 12 people and the entire property can be rented, and those without considerably large wallets can also rent cottages from the National Trust on the Estate, and camp in the grounds.