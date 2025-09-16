Five years, 10,400 miles and a boatload of stories: Mark Ashley-Miller on the Country Life Podcast
Mark Ashley-Miller, the man who sailed to every harbour in Britain and Ireland, joins the Country Life Podcast.
In 2018, Mark Ashley-Miller bought a boat. There's nothing unusual in that, but there is in what happened next: he decided to sail around the coasts of Britain and Ireland, visiting every single harbour in the British Isles.
And unlike most people who have such pipe dreams, he actually did it.
The journey is now over, and we're delighted that Mark joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about his five years at sea, the 9,000 nautical miles (almost 10,400 'normal' miles) he's sailed, and the 300+ harbourmasters he visited in the course of his epic trip.
Subscribe to the Country Life Podcast
As well as talking through the inspiration for his voyage, Mark talks about his favourite places on the route, the most hospitable harbourmasters, those who were rather frostier... and the one who immediately threw Mark and his crew the keys 'to go exploring' the local area before cracking open the Irish whiskey for a night of revelry.
Mark has written a book about his experiences, which is available to order now with all proceeds going to The Seafarers' Charity. You can find out more about Mark and his journey at his website or see his Instagram page.
Episode credits
Host: James Fisher
Guest: Mark Ashley-Miller
Editor and producer: Toby Keel
Music: JuliusH via Pixabay
Toby Keel is Country Life's Digital Director, and has been running the website and social media channels since 2016. A former sports journalist, he writes about property, cars, lifestyle, travel, nature.
-
-
Country Life 17 September 2025
Country Life 17 September 2025 looks at the best homes for sale in the Cotswolds, indulges in country kitchens and examines Britain's Roman legacy.
-
Helene Kröller-Müller: The woman who made van Gogh
After a life-threatening illness spurred Helene Kröller-Müller to make plans for a museum, she bought modern art voraciously, forming an extraordinary collection that shaped the early-20th-century perception of Vincent van Gogh
-
Omani tourism is booming and this one-of-a-kind hotel — with exquisite marble swimming pools and dedicated murshid guides — shows why
The Malkai, a collection of three tented camps spread out across Oman, is one of the travel industry's most anticipated openings of 2026.
-
Keeper’s Cottage at Heckfield Place: When does a hotel not feel like a hotel? When it feels like home
Country Life visits Keeper’s Cottage at Heckfield Place in Hampshire, a private space that encourages creativity and offers true comfort.
-
Jules Perowne: Where to go in 2026, hotel disasters and podcasting with Richard E. Grant
The queen of travel PR joins the Country Life podcast.
-
'It was the single most haunting place I have ever been': A voyage to the last major stronghold of the Cathars
In her Last Word column, Pamela Goodman details how her children’s great-grandfather's belief that he was a reincarnated member of the religious sect inspired a recent family holiday.
-
This 300km trail through Sri Lanka's dramatic tea country made the annual 'World's Greatest Places' list. Here's what it's like to hike it
An extraordinary new walking trail is the best way to experience Sri Lanka’s dramatic tea country, reveals Rosie Paterson. Just watch out for the leopards.
-
Gravetye Manor review: The Elizabethan country house hotel surrounded by historic gardens of national importance
In the 1950s, Gravetye Manor and its famous garden was converted into one of the first ever country house hotels.
-
White-tailed eagles: From 'the greatest wildlife crime imaginable' to Nature's most wonderful comeback story
Dave Sexton and Alice Boyd join the Country Life Podcast.
-
'If you think you need a television in your room, you are in the wrong place': Why sleeping under canvas makes for a complete safari experience
A tented safari will surprise even the most seasoned traveller, says Mark Hedges, and nowhere more so than in Botswana, where the rhythms of life seem supercharged.