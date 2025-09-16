Five years, 10,400 miles and a boatload of stories: Mark Ashley-Miller on the Country Life Podcast

In 2018, Mark Ashley-Miller bought a boat. There's nothing unusual in that, but there is in what happened next: he decided to sail around the coasts of Britain and Ireland, visiting every single harbour in the British Isles.

And unlike most people who have such pipe dreams, he actually did it.

The journey is now over, and we're delighted that Mark joined James Fisher on the Country Life Podcast to talk about his five years at sea, the 9,000 nautical miles (almost 10,400 'normal' miles) he's sailed, and the 300+ harbourmasters he visited in the course of his epic trip.

As well as talking through the inspiration for his voyage, Mark talks about his favourite places on the route, the most hospitable harbourmasters, those who were rather frostier... and the one who immediately threw Mark and his crew the keys 'to go exploring' the local area before cracking open the Irish whiskey for a night of revelry.

Image 1 of 3 Mark Ashley-Miller on board his 34ft boat, Good Dog. (Image credit: Mark Ashley-Miller) (Image credit: Mark Ashley-Miller) (Image credit: Mark Ashley-Miller)

Mark has written a book about his experiences, which is available to order now with all proceeds going to The Seafarers' Charity. You can find out more about Mark and his journey at his website or see his Instagram page .

Mark's book is available to order now. (Image credit: Mark Ashley-Miller)

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Mark Ashley-Miller

Editor and producer: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay