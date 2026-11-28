Rome is a city that rewards those who look a little closer. At Casa J.K. Place Roma, stories are hidden around every corner — and in every bread basket. Their carbohydrate of choice is scrocchialla, a type of Roman focaccia, sourced from the nearby and much-loved Roscioli bakery; the olive oil, meanwhile, is produced in Viterbo, where the olives are harvested at night when the humidity levels are lower. This, apparently, slows down the oxidation process and helps to preserve aroma, flavour and polyphenols.

Even the house scent has a story: the bespoke, rich and decadent fragrance, Sempre, has replaced the brand’s equally intoxicating pomegranate and mint scent by Dr Vranjes. This is a hotel that understands the importance of appealing to every sense, on their own terms.

(Image credit: Enrico Costantini)

Part of the J.K. family, the property comprises one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The one-bedroom units don't have kitchens, but can be joined together to create larger, super-apartments, making the property particularly flexible for families and longer stays. I, sadly, stayed for just one night, on my way to the Amalfi Coast, but Casa J.K. is so central that Rome’s highlights (including the Pantheon, my all-time favourite) are practically on the doorstep — ideal for making the most of a short visit. Others settle in for considerably longer, with some families staying for a month or more.

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Casa J.K. took three years to transform this historic palazzo into its first residence-style hotel, which it hopes will appeal to travellers who want the independence of a home with the service of a hotel. If desired, the in-house concierge can arrange private guides, bespoke city tours and in-apartment cooks. Otherwise, you’re free to do exactly as you please.

My two-bedroom, double-height apartment featured a Roman-red master bedroom with a modern four-poster bed, an emerald-green sitting room and glossy black wood details. There was also the famous hidden loo-roll cubby — a design detail I waxed lyrical about on a previous visit to sister property J.K. Place Roma. The colour palette is surely a modern interpretation of Ancient Rome, drawing on a city that was considerably more colourful than the austere stone-and-marble version we tend to imagine, while retaining its sense of grandeur. Like the Ancient Greeks, archaeological evidence, scientific testing and ancient texts show that Romans used bold paint, colored stone and dyed fabrics across everyday life.

Downstairs, there’s a shiny new gym, an all-day dining room that sits beneath a glass roof in the palazzo’s original courtyard, and an outpost of the celebrated Japanese-inspired cocktail bar Drink Kong. Use the former for breakfast or lunch; when it comes to dinner, Rome has rather better cards to play.

Casa J.K. is the sort of place that makes Rome feel less like a city to conquer and more like one to settle into — if only for a few days. A Roman pied-à-terre with plenty of personality — and the Eternal City on its doorstep.

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(Image credit: Massimo Listri)

Rooms at Casa J.K. Place Roma start from €2,250. Click here for more information and to book.