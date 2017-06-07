2017 General Election: What Britain’s political parties promise for life in the country

Conservatives Labour Lib Dems Green Party UKIP

High-speed broadband for every home and business by 2020 Universal superfast broadband by 2022 Expand hyperfast, fibre-optic broadband connection to every house in the UK with an unlimited usage cap by 2022 Public-works programme of insulation to make every home warm and investment in flood defences and natural flood management Match CAP payments, then introduce a UK Single Farm Payment capped at £120,000 per year; support farming without antibiotics

Post-Brexit, the same cash total in funds for farm support is promised until the end of the Parliament, with a new agri-environment system to follow Rethink rural funding-allocation mechanisms and protect post offices, high-street banks, sports clubs, pubs and independent shops Refocus support for farming towards producing healthy food and public benefits Strong protection for the green belt, national parks, SSSIs and AONBs New Environmental Protection Act

Safeguard the post-office network and support pharmacies and village schools Develop coastal protection and better flood management Increase accessible green space; new national nature parks A more effective network of protected marine areas around our coasts Leave Common Fisheries Policy, withdraw from 1964 London convention on fishing, set up Fisheries Protection Force and draft new Fisheries Bill

£2.5 billion flood-defence programme Plant a million native trees Establish a ‘blue belt’ of protected marine areas Tough action to reduce plastic and other waste

Public forests and woodland to be kept in trust for the nation Keep forests in public ownership Plant a tree for every UK citizen over the next 10 years and protect remaining ancient woodlands Give power to local communities by allowing 40% of local electorate to secure a referendum on local-government decisions or recall their MP

Natural England will expand provision of technical expertise to farmers Allow EU workers employed across farming, fishing and food manufacturing to remain in the UK Increase the powers of the Groceries Code Adjudicator

Conserve our marine environment Reinstate the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme, as well as the Agricultural Wages Board Set up £2 billion Rural Services Fund and prevent post-office closures

A comprehensive 25-year Environment Plan Expand the current role of the Groceries Code Adjudicator Establish a £2 billion flood-prevention fund