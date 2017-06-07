2017 General Election: What Britain’s political parties promise for life in the country

Ahead of Thursday's General Election in the United Kingdom, all the main parties have made pledges which impact upon anyone who lives, works or enjoys the British countryside. We've taken a look at all the manifestos to measure up their varying promises.
LIFE IN THE COUNTRY
|
Conservatives
|
Labour
|
Lib Dems
|
Green Party
|
UKIP
|High-speed broadband for every home and business by 2020
|Universal superfast broadband by 2022
|Expand hyperfast, fibre-optic broadband connection to every house in the UK with an unlimited usage cap by 2022
|Public-works programme of insulation to make every home warm and investment in flood defences and natural flood management
|Match CAP payments, then introduce a UK Single Farm Payment capped at £120,000 per year; support farming without antibiotics
|Post-Brexit, the same cash total in funds for farm support is promised until the end of the Parliament, with a new agri-environment system to follow
|Rethink rural funding-allocation mechanisms and protect post offices, high-street banks, sports clubs, pubs and independent shops
|Refocus support for farming towards producing healthy food and public benefits
|Strong protection for the green belt, national parks, SSSIs and AONBs
|New Environmental Protection Act
|Safeguard the post-office network and support pharmacies and village schools
|Develop coastal protection and better flood management
|Increase accessible green space; new national nature parks
|A more effective network of protected marine areas around our coasts
|Leave Common Fisheries Policy, withdraw from 1964 London convention on fishing, set up Fisheries Protection Force and draft new Fisheries Bill
|£2.5 billion flood-defence programme
|Plant a million native trees
|Establish a ‘blue belt’ of protected marine areas
|Tough action to reduce plastic and other waste
|Public forests and woodland to be kept in trust for the nation
|Keep forests in public ownership
|Plant a tree for every UK citizen over the next 10 years and protect remaining ancient woodlands
|Give power to local communities by allowing 40% of local electorate to secure a referendum on local-government decisions or recall their MP
|Natural England will expand provision of technical expertise to farmers
|Allow EU workers employed across farming, fishing and food manufacturing to remain in the UK
|Increase the powers of the Groceries Code Adjudicator
|Conserve our marine environment
|Reinstate the Seasonal Agricultural Workers Scheme, as well as the Agricultural Wages Board
|Set up £2 billion Rural Services Fund and prevent post-office closures
|A comprehensive 25-year Environment Plan
|Expand the current role of the Groceries Code Adjudicator
|Establish a £2 billion flood-prevention fund
|Extend the Coastal Communities Fund for seaside towns to 2022
|Set up a national review of local pubs
ANIMALS AND WILDLIFE
|
Conservatives
|
Labour
|
Lib Dems
|
Green Party
|
UKIP
|A free vote on the future of the Hunting Act 2004
|End badger cull
|Suspend neonicotinoids until proven they don’t harm pollinators
|An Environmental Protection Act to safeguard and restore the environment and protect and enhance biodiversit
|Triple maximum jail sentences for animal cruelty
|Reforms on pet sales and licensing
|Safeguard habitats and species in ‘blue belts’
|Stronger penalties for animal-cruelty offences
|Make CCTV recording in slaughterhouses mandatory
|Prohibit neonicotinoids as soon as is allowed, to protect bees
|Clamp down on illegal pet imports and minimise the use of animals in scientific experimentation
|Control the export of live farm animals for slaughter post-Brexit
|Promote cruelty-free and better-enforced animal husbandry
|Update farm-animal welfare codes and promote the responsible stewardship of antibiotic drugs
|Third-party sale of puppies will be prohibited
|Develop ‘humane and evidence-based ways of controlling bovine TB’
TRANSPORT
|
Conservatives
|
Labour
|
Lib Dems
|
Green Party
|
UKIP
|£40 billion into improvements, including HS2, Northern Powerhouse Rail and the expansion of Heathrow
|Bring private rail companies back into public ownership
|Invest in road and rail infrastructure, including a continued commitment to HS2, Crossrail 2 and rail electrification
|Return the railways to public ownership; invest in regional rail links and electrification of existing rail lines, rather than wasting money on HS2 and the national major-roads programme; cancel all airport expansion
|Scrap HS2; upgrade existing mainline services
|Develop the road network and create extra capacity on the railways
|Complete HS2 into Leeds and Manchester, then into Scotland
|Government-run companies to temporarily take over Southern Rail and Govia Thameslink; complete rail link between Oxford and Cambridge
|Incentives to take diesel vehicles off the roads
|Support zero-emissions vehicles; stop diesel drivers being penalised
|Support expansion of cycle networks
|New Brighton Main Line; complete the Science Vale transport arc from Oxford to Cambridge
|Develop strategic airports policy for the whole of the UK; no expansion of Heathrow, Stansted or Gatwick
|Support for rural bus operators and smaller regional airports
|Improve road surfaces in residential areas
|Local bus companies will be publicly run
|Diesel scrappage scheme and ban on sale of diesel cars and small vans in the UK by 2025
|Stop speed cameras being used as revenue-raisers for local authorities
|The need for extra airport capacity in the South-East is recognised
|Extend ultra-low-emission zones to 10 more towns and cities
|Provide local authorities and communities with the powers to improve transport and ticketing
ENERGY AND RENEWABLES
|
Conservatives
|
Labour
|
Lib Dems
|
Green Party
|
UKIP
|Independent review into UK energy costs
|Transition to a publicly owned, decentralised energy system
|Additional funding for renewables including solar PV and onshore wind, plus smart grid technology, hydrogen technologies, offshore wind and tidal power
|Replace fracking, coal power and subsidies to fossil fuels
|Cut typical household energy bills by £170 a year
|No more large-scale onshore wind farms in England
|Immediate energy price cap: the average dual-fuel household energy bill will remain below £1,000 per annum
|Support use of nuclear power
|Nationwide insulation programme
|Withdraw from Paris climate agreement and EU Emissions Trading Scheme; repeal Climate Change Act 2008
|Offshore wind will still be developed
|Insulate four million homes
|Ban fracking
|New Clean Air Act
|Remove subsidies from unprofitable wind and solar schemes
|Develop the shale industry
|Ban fracking
|Support coal, nuclear, shale gas, conventional gas, oil, solar and hydro
|Build up renewable-energy projects and support nuclear energy
HOUSING AND PLANNING
|
Conservatives
|
Labour
|
Lib Dems
|
Green Party
|
UKIP
|Deliver one million homes by the end of 2020 and 500,000 more by the end of 2022
|Build more than a million new homes, giving councils new powers; prioritise brownfield sites and protect the green belt
|£5 billion of initial capital for a new British Housing and Infrastructure Development Bank
|Banning letting fees
|Plan to introuduce low-cost, factory-built modular homes, affordable on the national average wage of £26,000
|One million more trees to be planted in towns and cities
|Start work on a new generation of New Towns
|New direct spending on housebuilding to help build 300,000 homes a year by 2022; build at least 10 new garden cities in England
|Building 100,000 social rented homes by 2022
|Four million properties to receive insulation retrofits by 2022
|Enforce housebuilding on unwanted public-sector land
SMALL BUSINESSES
|
Conservatives
|
Labour
|
Lib Dems
|
Green Party
|
UKIP
|Improve the general business environment for SMEs and ensure that big contractors comply with the Prompt Payment Code
|Lower small profits rate of Corporation Tax for small businesses
|Create a new ‘start-up allowance’; support fast-growing businesses seeking to scale up through the provision of mentoring support
|Freeze Insurance Premium Tax
|Business-rate relief and low taxation for small businesses will continue and bureaucracy and regulation will be cut
|Small businesses excluded from plans for quarterly reporting
|Review business rates to reduce burdens on small firms
|Cut business rates by 20% for small businesses
|Take action on late payments and prioritise lending to small businesses
