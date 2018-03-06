Gin for Mother’s Day: Seven of the best gins, including one with an Earl Grey twist

What better for Mother's Day than a bottle of 'Mother's Ruin'? We've selected seven of the finest gins on the market which are sure to give your long-suffering parent a treat.

While most of the Country Life team loves Earl Grey tea, one of our tasters is decidedly not a fan. Yet even for him the bergamot flavour was delcious and incredibly welcome in this lovely new gin, which comes in a strikingly coloured bottle. (The colours are apparently some sort of bar code showing the proportion of the various botanicals.) Highly recommended.

Priced at £39. Click here to buy.

This new distillery in North Wales has started production of whisky, which won’t be available for several years. In the meantime, they have been producing a range of gins of which this is the star. Bear in mind that this really is one for the marmalade-lover: the flavouring is extremely distinct, but one of our orange-loving testers was utterly delighted by it.

Priced at £22. Click here to buy.

This Scottish gin, made in small batches at a distillery in the Highlands, intrigued us with its somewhat outlandish list of ingredients – or ‘botanicals’, as gin-makers insist on calling them. Dandelion, heather, coul bush apple, bog myrtle and rowan berries. But it’s far from a gimmick: the combination of flavours is smooth, fruity and refreshing, and the fact that this is perhaps the prettiest bottle on this page makes it a particularly good present.

Priced at £24. Click here to buy.

You read the name correctly: Britain’s most famous wine merchant has made their own gin. It’s not a case of bandwagon-jumping given the current gin boom, however – more a case of jumping back on the bandwagon, as this is an early 20th century recipe that has been resurrected from a single remaining sample bottle from the 1950s. The science of how that recreation happened is fascinating; the result is a super quality London dry gin, not unlike a Gordon’s in that it’s a clean, unfussy and straightforward drink. Excellent stuff.

Priced at £25. Click here to buy.

Having made a huge splash in the world of single malt whisky, the Bruichladdich Distillery turned their hand to gin for this now-well-known. Gin-lovers will probably have tried this already and know if they like it; if you haven’t, it’s bold and different, with notes of apple, coriander, citrus peel, honey, coconut and wild mint. It’s also ferociously strong (46%) so needs mixing with care.

Priced at £32.95. Click here to buy.

Adding an overt flavour to a gin can be a tricky business. Some, such as Whitley Neil’s rhubarb and ginger gin, get it just right. Others fall foul – Heston Blumenthal’s Cirus Sherbet Gin, for example, left many people underwhelmed. Warner Edwards have nailed it with this one: made on its distillery in Harrington, Northamptonshire, they use their own natural springs and ingredients from local hedgerows and their own botanical garden. Absolutely delicious.

Priced at £33. Click here to buy.

Conker Gin, with it’s marvellously distinctive bottle, is distilled in the New Forest with a range of ingredients that include gorse flowers, samphire and elderberries. If you’ve not tried it yet you really ought to, as it’s a fabulously well-balanced drink. (Indeed, the mother of one of our testers admits it’s her favourite and insists on having a bottle in the house at all times.) That cute bottle is both a plus and a minus, however: pretty it might be, but we have found it decidedly awkward to pour from.

Priced at £38. Click here to buy.

While most of the Country Life team loves Earl Grey tea, one of our tasters is decidedly not a fan. Yet even for him the bergamot flavour was delcious and incredibly welcome in this lovely new gin, which comes in a strikingly coloured bottle. (The colours are apparently some sort of bar code showing the proportion of the various botanicals.) Highly recommended.

Priced at £39. Click here to buy.