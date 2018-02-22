How to make rocket-and-pea panna cottas with sesame salmon

Our kitchen garden cook Melanie Johnson makes panna cottas with rocket.

Rocket is the perfect addition to countless dishes, giving a deliciously peppery and fresh flavour.

Rocket-and-pea panna cottas with sesame salmon and pickled cucumber

Serves 4

Ingredients

100ml single cream

200ml double cream

85g frozen peas

10g rocket

2tbspn chopped chives

3 sheets of gelatine

1 cucumber

200ml white-wine vinegar

3tbspn caster sugar

2 salmon fillets

2tbspn sesame seeds

To serve

A handful of rocket leaves

A couple of spoonfuls of cooked peas (blanched in boiling water)

Lemon wedges

Toast

More ways with rocket

Spaghetti with rocket-and-basil pesto

To make the pesto, process the following ingredients to a coarse paste: 1 clove of garlic, a pinch of salt, 25g of pine nuts, 30g of wild rocket, 20g of basil, 35g of Parmesan, the juice of 1 lemon and 125ml of olive oil. Cook pasta as per packet instructions and then stir the pesto through the spaghetti, along with fresh rocket leaves and a little crème fraîche. You can also fold in halved cherry tomatoes, with extra Parmesan and lemon juice on top.

Warm Italian salad (serves 4)

Cut 2 peeled red onions into quarters and fry with a splash of olive oil. Once softened, set aside. Cut 4 rashers of bacon into lardons and fry until crispy. Return the onions to the pan and warm through. Divide 2 sliced avocados between 4 plates, scatter with rocket leaves and spoon the bacon and onions over them. Drizzle each plate with olive oil and balsamic and top with grated Parmesan. Serve with toasted sourdough.

Chicken-and-rocket flatbreads

Top your favourite flatbreads with a handful of rocket, toasted pine nuts, a couple of sundried tomatoes, slices of cooked chicken, a dollop of rocket pesto (recipe above), a spoonful of Greek yoghurt and a scattering of chilli flakes. Roll up and serve immediately.