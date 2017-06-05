Whisky for Father’s Day: Seven great gifts

Father's Day 2017 is coming up on June 18 – and if you're looking for a gift for a whisky-loving dad, we've got seven options.

For the whisky lover who also likes a beer, this is an intriguing – if slightly wacky – idea from Glenfiddich. The distillery set about brewing their own IPA in order to finish off their famous single malt in one of the barrels. Traditionalists may despair at this latest move in the vogue for ‘finishing’ whiskies in unusual casks, but the result is a whisky with a hoppy, zesty edge – the distillery plan more such experiments; we await the outcome with interest…

If you’re after an Irish whiskey – which is seemingly ever more popular – with a bit of extra kick then The Dubliner distillery has put out this fearsomely strong blend. ‘The Liberties’ is a part of Dublin once referred to as ‘Hell’ – and this whiskey is appropriately hot. It could scarcely be more fiery if you dropped in a lump of brimstone, perhaps in lieu of an ice cube. Fans of this kind of thing will love it.

If you’re not sure which type of single malt to go for, or you’re buying for a relative whisky newcomer, this is a good bet – particularly at the current offer price. It shocked some purists on its release – they perhaps expected it to match the complexity of the Glenlivet 12-year-old – but if you come to it without preconceptions it is velvety smooth and easy to drink.

If you’re looking for something a bit special, Longmorn is a name often spoken in hushed tones among whisky lovers. We’ve yet to hear of anyone being disappointed, even at these top-end prices.

Another option for something really beyond the norm, this is well worth looking out for. Craigellachie’s 31-year-old was recently named the best single malt in the world, but we couldn’t find a bottle anywhere. The 23-year-old, however, is more easily available – if not exactly affordable. For a similarly-aged whisky that’s utterly wonderful and a couple of hundred pounds cheaper, the Balvenie 21-year-old is top notch.

If you dare not wander into the territory of choosing the whisky itself, take a look at this A neat little gift set which contains a 50cl bottle of Haig Club, some whisky stones – to cool your drink without diluting it – and also, er, a trio of succulents. Well, the sellers Bloom & Wild are florists first and foremost, and as such this is perfect for a last-minute option since they’re certain to be on top of any guaranteed delivery promise. (Orders open on June 12.)

A gentleman only needs one hipflask in a lifetime – if you’re in the market for one, make it a nice one. Pickett’s 6oz flask is finished in shadow hide leather and comes in 15 different colours.

