A modern kitchen to fit perfectly into a 16th century home

Emma Sims Hilditch has injected contemporary touches into the kitchen of this 16th-century manor house while preserving its character.

As the great-granddaughter of a Royal Academician and the daughter of an interior decorator, creativity is firmly rooted in Emma Sims Hilditch’s DNA.

However, it was while she was working in film production – alongside the director Ridley Scott – that she developed a love of both light and colour as well as the challenge of co-ordinating film crews, locations and sets.

#barn #living in our glorious #design #studio @simshilditch #kitchendesign A post shared by Emma Sims-Hilditch (@emma_sims_hilditch) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

When her three children were still small, and feeling the need to channel her creativity, Emma started making curtains and soft furnishings and soon saw an opportunity to bring the disciplines of interior architecture, interior design and project management under one roof.

Today, her practice is known for its breezy contemporary take on classic English style and current projects range from the Bath Priory Hotel to a contemporary London town house.

Late birthday treat for me today! 🎉❤️🥂#bathpriory #bathprioryhotel #michelinstar #yummy #birthday #prosecco #ilovebath #kitschcottage #spoiled A post shared by Kitsch Cottage (@kitschcottage) on Jun 24, 2017 at 12:40pm PDT

With parts of this house dating back to different centuries, the clients asked Emma to reconfigure sensitively the space to meet the demands of modern life, but, at the same time, to embrace its rich historical character.

The kitchen is the Shaker-style Suffolk design by Neptune, which has a simple and timeless look, and it’s painted in Driftwood and Alpine from the company’s own collection.

The larder is from the same range, this time hand-painted in Juniper. The cabinetry is complemented with dark-grey hammered granite and an oak work surface and a light touch is introduced by the Buscot Limestone floors by Artisans of Devizes.