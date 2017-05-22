Embrace the wilderness.

Bugeilyn Moor is a 1040-acre estate, located within the beautiful Pumlumon mountains. On the market with Baileys and Partners at a guide price of £500,000, the sale includes 1040 acres of freehold upland and sporting rights.

There is no house as such on the property, but it does include a shooting lodge – sadly, derelict.

There is also a boathouse and two lakes – one of which said to have its own indigenous species of fish.

There may also be an additional 6,000 acres of sporting rights alone available for sale by separate negotiation.

Bugeilyn is situated in the heart of the Pumlumon mountain range above Machynlleth. In Welsh, Pumlumon (Plynlimon) translates to ‘Five Peaks’, and the Pumlumon range enjoys views to the Mid Wales Marches on one side and to the Cardigan Bay Coast on the other.

An important upland area for nature conservation, the Pumlumon range is of special interest for its vegetation types and bird life. Birds of prey include peregrine falcon, red kite, merlin, hen harrier, short-eared owl, kestrel and buzzard.

To help encourage those who love the idea of owning a tract of land like this but aren’t sure, the sellers have cooked up a sort of ‘try before you buy’ scheme.

Starting in early July, they’ll be offering wilderness weekends to potential buyers – fly fishing, clay pigeon shooting and camping in the midst of this unspoilt area will give people a taste of what it can offer.

“Brochures, videos and virtual reality could never adequately convey its character,” says Ed Bailey of Bailey and Partners.

“Bugeilyn is a place that is far removed from the hum drum predictability of life, a landscape where you can embrace the exhilaration of the natural world and all its glorious potential.”