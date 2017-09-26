The charming former rectory built to classic Georgian proportions

Burlington House, a charming former rectory at Burrington, Somerset, has been restored over the owners’ 25-year tenure.

Grade II-listed Burrington House is a charming former rectory which lies in the peaceful village of Burrington, six miles from Cheddar and 11½ miles from Wells.

The house, which is on the market with Knight Frank, stands within 1.8 acres of immaculate gardens and grounds protected by high stone walls and surrounded by glebe land. It’s listed for sale at £2,575,000.

Originally built in 1778, with later additions and alterations, both house and gardens have been meticulously restored and enhanced during the present owners’ 25-year tenure.

The house, built to classic Georgian proportions of rendered natural limestone under a slate roof, boasts flagstone floors in the extensive cellars and timber floorboards throughout the ground and first floors.

It offers more than 7,190sq ft of elegant living space on two floors, including three main reception rooms, a conservatory, a library, master and two guest suites and two further bedrooms with bathrooms en-suite.

The gardens comprise a series of pretty walled gardens, terraces and alfresco eating places, all carefully designed with minimal maintenance in mind.

The heated outdoor swimming pool is surrounded by a patio and garden area that looks like something from a bolt hole on the Riviera rather than the heart of England. Aptly enough, the property details refer to it as the ‘Mediterranean garden’.

There is also a two-bedroom coach house within the grounds – like the main house, it has been completely refurbished by the current owners. Upstairs it features a self-contained flat with its own access to the village, while below is a double garage and a separate smaller garage currently used as a workshop.

