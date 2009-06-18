Lloyd George house for sale

David Lloyd George, the Liberal politician who took office during World War One and remained Prime Minister until 1922, bought a tract of land from Lord Ashcombe’s Surrey estate, Churt.

He proceeded to built his house, Bron-y-de, and created his farm and estate with well established orchards and its own farm shop. Old Barn, then part of Mayhews farm, was converted by Mr Lloyd George’s secretary, Frances Stevenson, who later became his wife.

The external oak frame above the garden doors into the sitting room carries the initials FS – 1928. Hearsay relates that the cupboard in the hall, now used for coats, was Lloyd George’s private telephone cubicle.

Old Barn, Churt, Surrey: £1.95m

Hamptons (01252 733 628) and Strutt & Parker (01252 821102) are jointly marketing the 6 bedroom house which stands in about 6 acres. The house has a vaulted great hall with a minstrel’s gallery, a guest wing or annexe and landscaped gardens including a hard tennis court and a heated swimming pool.

Guide price: £1.95m

