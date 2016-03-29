devon waterside house for sale

A combination of old and new, this extraordinary property in Devon sits in an enviable waterside position

On the open market for the first time, Nymet is an outstanding 21st Century property incorporating a 17th Century cottage with waterside access and outstanding outdoor spaces with far-reaching views of the beautiful Yealm Estuary in Devon.

With five bedrooms, a modern open-plan upper level dining kitchen, and decks which are fully integrated with the living areas, plus the boathouse outside, the accommodation is very flexible, and lends itself to a life outside.

The entrance hall leads to an impressive floating staircase which links the three floors. On the upper floor the open-plan living area comprises a kitchen, sitting room and dining room; bifold doors integrate two balconies overlooking the estuary with the outside terraces.

The ground floor comprises two bedrooms, including the master suite and the family bathroom. There is potential for a separate living area on this level with private access through its own kitchen.

In addition to the kitchen, the 17th century part of the house has a sitting room – currently an office – and stairs to the third bedroom. The lower ground floor offers a further two en-suite bedrooms, a cloakroom, utility room and a large sitting/dining room with a fully fitted small kitchen, all of which could be used as a completely self-contained two-bedroom apartment.

The boathouse studio has to be seen to be appreicated. For those who enjoy messing about in boats or just looking at life on the river from the water’s edge, this is an ideal spot. It’s also practical: you can simply board your boat from the quay and the slipway to sail off out into the English Channel.

As a parishioner, the owner has the right to a 16ft outhaul and can apply to the harbourmaster for the right to a fore-and-aft mooring located off the property. Nymet is set on an elevated position in the sought-after Devon village of Noss Mayo, with unrivalled views of the Yealm Estuary. Plymouth is just ten miles.

The guide price is £2.75m. Contact Strutt & Parker on 01392 976715 or visit http://countrylife.onthemarket.com.