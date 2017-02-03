Dining rooms so spectacular, you’ll be entertaining every night

Feast your eyes on these stylish spaces.

Surrey, £5.25 million

June Farm—a 17th-century, eight-bedroom house with a dramatic sweeping roof said to be by Lutyens—has a double-height dining room with a viewing gallery and south-westerly views.

Near Reigate, it comes with 25 acres and equestrian facilities to rival any small commercial set-up, with seven post-and-rail paddocks and 18 loose boxes that form a courtyard, plus various other outbuildings.

Strutt & Parker (020–7318 5190)

Gloucestershire, £2.95 million

The French-style dining room of this classic Cotswold-stone barn conversion is beautifully bright, with good views, and opens onto a terrace for summer suppers.

Eight-bedroom Ewen Mill, near Cirencester, comes with 17 acres of woodland and pastureland, a privately owned bridge over the Thames, a grass tennis court and outbuildings.

Knight Frank (01285 411037)

London SW1, £22 million



Newly refurbished and extravagantly designed with grand entertaining rooms, the dining room at this Grade I-listed Queen Anne house in Westminster seats 20 and features inlaid antique-mirror detailing, painted panelling and an Art Deco-inspired chandelier. Good views over St James’s Park.

Strutt & Parker (020–7591 2201)

Isle of Wight, £1.8 million

At least eight monarchs have owned this fine manor house, the earliest being Alfred the Great—undoubtedly, they all dined in this panelled room. In 1629, Charles I reviewed troops on the lawn and, much later, Queen Victoria planted a tree in the garden. Grade II*-listed Arreton Manor has eight bedrooms, an Old Dairy and a one-bedroom annexe.

Tudor arched doorways, fireplaces and stone-mullioned windows have been retained during sensitive restorations.

Biles & Co (01983 872335)

