Nine delightful properties overseas, from an Irish mansion to a Barbadian delight

We take a look at some of the finest overseas properties to appear in Country Life over the past couple of weeks.

Ardnacarrig House, one of Cork’s most special period properties. Ardnacarrig House, started life as Park View in the early 1800’s.

It was originally owned by James C. Allman, a Whiskey distiller who had his very own distillery known as Allman & Co Ltd across the Bandon River, it was once one of the most successful distilleries in all of Ireland.

The villa, designed by renowned architect Larry Warren, incorporates traditional West Indian architecture with world-class, contemporary interiors. This luxurious, open-plan home opens onto a covered terrace, overlooking the infinity pool with spectacular views out over the Caribbean Sea.

An elegant regency-style Georgian house and estate in prime Co. Meath location.

Montebello is a spectacular period home standing in fantastic mature gardens, set back from the sought after Killiney Hill Road in County Dublin.

A magnificent estate overlooking the River Suir with a private situation.

Elegant and pristine villa with 5 bedroom suites, natural stone floors, spacious reception rooms, gym and sauna. Beautifully set in a generous and private plot, encompassed by beautiful Mediterranean gardens.

No. 18 Kenilworth Square is a fine example of an elegant Victorian residence in Dublin.

Stylish property which effortlessly blends natural elements such as wood and stone with modern glass and metal features. Open plan living/dining area, ample kitchen, 3 bedrooms, basement with games room and garage, terrace with barbecue and an infinity pool.

Unique and charming 5 bedroom villa located in an elevated position in the heart of Vale do Lobo. This property benefits from a beautiful tropical garden, tennis court and fantastic golf and Ocean views.

