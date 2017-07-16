Nine very special properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

We look back at the places that have come to the market via Country Life in the last week or so, including a magnificent house in Devon.

An impressive Victorian former rectory with fast access to Central London

Magnificently situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty overlooking Rosemullion Headland on the stunning stretch of coastline framing Falmouth Bay between Helford River and Falmouth harbour.

A beautiful Georgian house forming the principal part of a former manor house, set within a private estate of 42 acres with River Tavy views.

Immaculate house with southern aspect.

An exceptionally well located commercial forest, undergoing restructuring, with high yielding Sitka spruce crops. Stunning location in the Scottish Highlands with good access to Inverness and surrounding timber markets. Sporting rights included.

One of the best islands in Northern Europe

Stainsby House Farm is a versatile well equipped residential farm extending to 514 acres with large five bed residence situated in and with commanding views of the Lincolnshire Wolds.

A rare perfectly situated country idyll set in a superb elevated position in open countryside

Excellent new beach front home located within a gated private sea estate and built to a high specification

