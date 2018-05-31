‘One of Devon’s great country houses’ for sale, complete with orangery, chapel and helicopter hangar

Bridwell Park has survived everything that the world can throw at it – including a devastating fire – to remain one of the West Country's finest houses. Now, it's looking for a new owner.

Back in March 1981, stately Grade I-listed Bridwell Park at Uffculme, near Tiverton, Devon, was described in Country Life as ‘one of the unsung surprises of Devon’. The plainness of the exterior belied an interior ‘of considerable sophistication and individuality’ – from the elegance of the elliptical entrance hall to the fine detail of ceilings and fireplaces in the reception rooms.

It’s indisputably one of Devon’s great country houses, and is now on the market at £5 million.

There is more than 13,000sq ft of elegant living space in the main house, including four grand reception rooms, a huge conservatory and eight bedroom suites, as well as two further bedrooms and bathrooms.

There is also a list of other rooms and facilities which mean the house could be used commercially instead of as a grand family home in the country.

There are substantial ‘back-office’ facilities in the basement, further accommodation in the Grade II*-listed stable block and the entrance lodge, plus extensive modern buildings including a helicopter hangar.

Bridwell Park was built between 1774 and 1779 for Richard Hall Clark, whose family were to own it for the next 200 years. The striking, four-square Georgian house stands serenely overlooking the ornamental lake at the heart of the 118-acre estate’s wooded 88-acre deer park, where herds of red and fallow deer have roamed freely since their introduction in the late 1990s, following a period when life at Bridwell Park was anything but serene.

In 1991, a disastrous fire ripped through the house, destroying much of the interior, but leaving the bare bones of the building intact. It was subsequently restored at vast expense under the watchful eye of English Heritage, to a standard that allowed it to retain its Grade I listing.

However, following a failed planning application for housing development on the estate, the then owner felt obliged to sell and, in 1996, Bridwell Park – unloved and unlived in since the fire – was bought by Robert Tchenquiz’s Rotch Property Group.

A year later, following a major spring clean, Bridwell Park was bought by Lord Ivar Mountbatten, its present owner. During his 21 years at the helm, the estate’s fortunes have improved steadily, its immaculate condition reflecting its current popularity as a wedding venue, especially among Londoners, who appreciate its accessibility by road, rail and air.

However, following his decision to scale down his involvement, Bridwell Park is back on the market.

Bridwell Park is for sale via Knight Frank at £5,000,000 – see more pictures and details.