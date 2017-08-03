The Edwardian estate once home to the original Star Wars producer

Pednor Chase is a stunning family home nestled in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Just 32 miles from London, Pednor Chase is a substantial Edwardian family house with a range of outbuildings, situated along the ridge of Pednor in the Chiltern Hills.

Now on the market with London REA at a guide price of £3.5 million, Pednor Chase is the epitome of Edwardian charm – the seven bedroom house boasts wood panelling and large feature fireplaces – and the 20 acres of grounds offer some beautiful trees, including a magnificent cedar and an ancient oak. The property also benefits from an ornamental pond stocked with koi carp, as well as a floodlit tennis court, a large outdoor heated swimming pool, several stables and a large annexe.

Pednor Chase was originally constructed in 1910 by the Knollys family, when Viscount Knollys was acting as private secretary to King Edward VII and his sister, Charlotte, acting as private secretary to Princess Alexandra. Due to its secluded situation, Pednor Chase was a favourite of Princess Alexandra, and it is said that the striking rhododendron drive was planted in her honour.

More recently the house fell into the ownership of Gary Kurtz, the producer of the original Star Wars film from 1977. Kurtz is rumoured to have thrown several decadent Hollywood parties at the property – making the most of the large swimming pool and expansive grounds.

The floodlights from the tennis court are thought to have been taken by Kurtz from Pinewood Studios, where they would have lit a film set. Kurtz was also a fan of Dobermans and the dog cage in which he kept his prize pets still remains today, as do two stone Dobermans flanking the stables.