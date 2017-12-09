Whether you want to live overlooking the village green, close to a beautiful country pub or just want an amazing fireplace and beamed ceilings, these properties tick every box.

Affordable housing is – and will continue to be – one of the hottest potatoes in property and politics, and there’s no doubt that in many of Britain’s big cities even a small flat costs a large fortune.

But there is hope. Not through government legislation or falling prices, but through different pressures on the market. With more and more people now working from home two or three days a week, the need to be within a very short distance of work is no longer a priority for many people.

So while a commute that tips into the 60-90 minute bracket might have been a no-go a few years back, it’s not such a big issue if you’re not doing that journey every day. With that in mind, we’ve picked out half a dozen places within easy striking distance of London which strike us as veritable bargains: pretty, full of character and under £400,000.

This three-bedroom cottage in a village just over an hour from Liverpool St Station has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, but has plenty of original features.

The open fireplace, wrought iron spiral staircase and beautiful wooden floors are all beautifully done.

Built in the 18th century, this charming two-bedroom house has been completely refurbished and is just three miles from the M40 with easy access to London.

Much of the style is now relatively modern, though some features – including the ceiling beams – have been retained.

Just a few miles south of Cambridgeshire and with easy access both North and South, this is a deceptively-spacious three-bedroom family home.

The huge inglenook fireplace is a real feature of the living room, while many of the rooms feature pretty beamed ceilings. There’s also a large garden.

Overlooking the village green in this delightful spot a few miles outside Brighton, this cottage is grade II listed.

There’s a bit of work needed, but nothing too scary – and it’d be well worth it for a well-located cottage with a huge garden.

It’s just half an hour on the train to central London from this village, where you’ll find this 16th century house.

As you’ll see from the pictures there is work to be done, but once that’s complete this will be a terrific three-bed, two reception room home.

This 1710 house in a thriving little village just outside Rochester has easy access to the A2 into London without being too close.

It’s been beautifully done, both inside and out – truly ready to move in – and there’s a village pub just 50 yards away.

