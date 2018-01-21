Six stupendous properties in Britain and beyond, as seen in Country Life

We take a look at some of the finest houses to appear in Country Life over the past few weeks – both at home and abroad.

The most important classical house built in England in the 20th Century at the heart of a beautifully landscaped historic estate dating from the 17th century.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautiful Georgian farmhouse, Listed Grade II, set in a lovely rural setting.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details about this property.

This elegant and pristine five bedroom villa in the heart of Quinta do Lago is beautifully set in a wonderful plot, encompassed by manicured, landscaped gardens and lush Mediterranean greenery. A stylish and immaculate home which is both bright and incredibly spacious, provides a fusion of warm and timeless interior design as well as attractive contemporary pieces.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

Tanda Tula is a serene and beautiful chalet, situated in the very private location of Mont d’Arbois. Standing in a generous plot of 4,000m2, this 400m2, 6 bedroom chalet was built 12 years ago and was designed in a classical alpine style.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

This prestigious and spectacular multi-level property is located in an historic building in the area between the Quirinale and Piazza Barberini, an island of absolute tranquility.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

A rare opportunity for the fortunate few – Portico presents the most discerning home-seekers with a chance to own an exclusive luxury beachfront apartment on the celebrated Platinum Coast of Barbados. With uninterrupted views of the Caribbean Sea, direct access to a secluded beach and impeccable architecture perfectly attuned to contemporary Caribbean living, Portico is the ultimate place to retreat in absolute tranquility or to entertain in style.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details about this property.

[collection