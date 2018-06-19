Five stunning properties with wonderful walled gardens

Annunciata Elwes

Roses, apple trees and bench-spotted walkways – a walled garden is always a welcome retreat.

Suffolk – £2.75 million

A fitting addition to the market in Humphry Repton’s bicentenary year, Dullingham House, the pleasure gardens and delightful walled gardens of which bear the mark of the celebrated 18th-century landscape designer.

The sought-after red-brick Georgian building is Grade II listed and has been much added to over the years. There are eight bedrooms and the master has a painted oval ceiling panel.

It could be a good commuter’s house too: it’s extremely convenient for Cambridge or London at just over four miles from Newmarket

For sale with Savills (01223 347231). See more pictures and details about this property.

East Sussex – £3.85 million

With two picturesque ponds, a rhododendron walk, white, blue and pink herbaceous borders, pool, tennis court, paddock and of course a walled garden.

There’s also a courtyard for alfresco dining and views to the South Downs, the great outdoors is quite the feature at Belmont House, a classic Georgian rectory at East Hoathly.

The summer season will be enjoyable for opera lovers, as Glyndebourne is only a 10-minute drive away and with 12 bedrooms (including the Coach House and Gardener’s Cottage), there’s room for a decent-sized house party.

For sale with Strutt & Parker (01273 475411). See more pictures and details about this property.

Northumberland – £2.25 million

A characterful, well-kept 1930s house set in the beautiful village of Corbridge, Hallbank sits in an acre of private grounds, with an excellent vegetable selection in the well-organised walled garden.

The main house has an orangery, wine store and five bedrooms; there’s also a one-bedroom cottage.

For sale with Sanderson Young (0191–223 3500). See more pictures and details about this property.

Denbighshire – £1.5 million

The poetry of Byron and Keats adds a romantic flavour to Victorian Plas yn Cwm, which features quotation-laden stained glass. On the edge of the unspoilt Vale of Clwyd, with its purple-heather-clad hills, the nine-bedroom house has exceptional views and is two miles north of the cathedral town of St Asaph.

Outside, there is a Japanese garden and woodland, and a gazebo in the walled garden, which has a pond at its heart.

For sale with Jackson-Stops (01244 328361). See more pictures and details about this property.

Surrey – POA

In the sought-after village of Chiddingfold, once known for Elizabethan glassmaking and not far from Godalming, the beautiful gardens that surround handsome Grade II-listed Glebe House rival the county’s finest.

Organised as a series of ‘rooms’ to provide interest throughout the year, they include a pretty walled rose garden, arboretum, tennis court and pool, as well as a croquet lawn accessed by a bridge over a stream.

The house has seven bedrooms and there is also a two-bedroom cottage, old carriage house and orangery.

For sale with Knight Frank (020–7861 5115). See more pictures and details about this property.

 