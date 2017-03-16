North Cotswold gem that fuses classicism with the latest in modern living

Penny Churchill

Handsome Todenham Hall has been extensively refurbished.

Todenham Hall

‘For envy too small, for contempt too great’ is the motto inscribed— with the date 1777—above the front door of a north Cotswold gem, Grade II-listed Todenham Hall, a handsome, Georgian former rectory set in 11 acres of gardens, grounds and paddocks, in the village of Todenham, three miles north-east of Moreton-in-Marsh in Gloucestershire.

For sale through Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £4.5m, the property fuses classicism with a fully integrated web-enabled multi media/entertainment system together with touch screen controls for heating, security, entertainment and mood lighting to all rooms.

Extensively refurbished in 2006, the house, which has 17th-century or earlier origins, offers 5,010sq ft of living space on three floors, including a reception/staircase hall, three impressive reception rooms, a fabulous bespoke kitchen/breakfast room, six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a playroom/cinema room and a bell tower.

It comes with a substantial, two-bedroom coach house, likewise restored and enlarged in 2006.

** Search more country houses for sale in Gloucestershire