Here are two of the properties to appear in Country Life's pages in the April 12, 2017 issue.

Starborough Castle, Lingfield, Surrey. Guide price £1,750,000 Grade 2* listed castle and an ancient monumnet of Surrey set within private landscaped grounds. See more details about this property. Compton, West Sussex. Guide price £2.6million. Rare opportunity to buy a Grade 2 listed Regency house with private walled mature gardens andextensive outbuildings. See more details about this property.