Six stunning estates for sale, from the big to the small, as seen in Country Life

Grow your own wine in Kent, power your house with the sun in Cornwall, or get lost in the woodland of the Lake District with our pick of the best homes to come up for sale via Country Life last week.

Listed Grade II*, situated on the site of a former fortified manor house and with a moat, Bletsoe Castle is a large family home steeped in history but oozing modern charm.

Set in over 24 acres of gardens and paddocks, and with a tennis court, this limestone property has nine bedrooms, six reception rooms, six bathrooms and a two-bedroom detached cottage on the grounds.

A rare opportunity to acquire that ‘Goldilocks’ estate (not too big, not too small) in the Howardian Hills AONB. At some 211 acres, plus additional sporting rights, the estate is centred around the Georgian farmhouse that was extended and remodelled in the Arts-and-Crafts style in 1926.

At Swathgill, the owners have undertaken a regular and ongoing inmprovement programme, which means that the house is beset with all the necessary comforts and more, such as a heated indoor pool, gym, cinema room and 10 bedrooms.

Grow your own wine in the Kent AONB at Chalksole Manor, a handsome double-fronted brick and timber-beamed residence with 34 acres that’s less than an hour on the train from London.

The traditionally styled 1920s Arts-and-Crafts home offers 7,600sq ft of accomodation over three floors, 10 bedrooms, an indoor pool, and two detached properties on the estate.

A house with ‘architectural merit in one of the UK’s most beautiful locations’, this property also includes the title Lordship of the Manor of Lowick and is only a few miles from the shores of Coniston Water.

The Manor of Lowick dates its history back to 1091, but these days is a five-bedroom family home situated in 24 acres of unspoilt Lake District countryside.

Believed to have been designed by the Cornish architect Alfred Cornelius, Highland near Portloe is a five-bedroom detached house that might occupy one of the finest positions in England.

A small estate of some 2.76 acres, the property boasts a meadow, wildflower area, photovoltaic panels and a Cornish orchard. The interiors could easily be refreshed, making this a prime opportunity to create the perfect family home on the south Cornish coast.

17 acres of idyllic rural countryside, including delightful landscaped gardens, orchard, ancient woodland, natuarl ponds and fields, all set around a 15th entury thatched home.

Doucegrove Farm offers five bedrooms and plenty of period charm, while occupying an enviable location just two miles to the south of Great Dixter house and gardens, with London less than an hour by train.

